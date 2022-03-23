City Council advances process for providing redress for those harmed in 1921 Race Massacre

City councilors voted 7-2 on Wednesday night to approve a resolution establishing a community-led process to come up with recommendations for making amends for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The vote came eight months after the City Council and Mayor G.T. Bynum approved a nonbinding resolution committing themselves to establishing the process within six months.

The “Beyond Apology” framework for public engagement was presented by Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and three other councilors and was crafted by Standpipe Hill Strategies LLC and World Won Development Inc.

The privately funded plan calls for nine months to a year of public meetings, including eight educational/listening sessions, throughout the city and the ongoing involvement of a City Council working group.

The engagement process will be open to all Tulsans with “the comfort and accessibility for descendants” to be given priority, according to the proposed council resolution.

The ultimate outcome — or goal — of the process is for the City Council to provide a report with proposed action items that have been endorsed by descendants and affected community members.

City Council resolutions must be approved by the mayor. Bynum, who did not attend Wednesday’s council meeting, said he is on the record as supporting a process to evaluate how the community can move forward.

“I just need time to review the details of this specific proposal,” he said.

The massacre of May 31-June 1, 1921, displaced thousands of people and left 35 blocks of the prosperous Black neighborhood of Greenwood in ashes. Thirty-seven deaths from the violence have been confirmed, but the actual figure is widely believed to be much higher.

The resolution approved Wednesday does not make a specific reference to monetary reparations, but it does call for the process to include a review of the possible opportunities for reconciliation spelled out in the state’s 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Commission report.

They included, in rank order: payments to living survivors; payments to descendants of those who had property damage during the violence; a scholarship fund; business tax incentives for the Greenwood District; and a memorial.

Wednesday’s council discussion included more than an hour of spirited back-and-forth during an afternoon committee meeting and 50 minutes of public comments and council conversation before the vote.

Councilors Phil Lakin and Jayme Fowler were the only councilors to vote against the proposal.

But during the afternoon committee meeting, Councilors Connie Dodson and Jeannie Cue expressed concern about the “Beyond Apology” proposal.

Cue said she had heard from residents of north Tulsa who said they would not feel comfortable going to the meeting because of who was leading them.

“There are just questions in north Tulsa that if we approve this that we are supporting one group in north Tulsa that doesn’t necessarily represent the whole community,” Cue said.

Lakin and Fowler argued that the council should take the time to consider other options, noting that the resolution approved in June calls for the City Council to establish the community-led process.

“So I think my concern is, when did we establish a community-led process?” Lakin said. “We received a proposal for a community-led process, but I wasn’t involved in establishing that community-led process, and I don’t know what other community-led processes there are that could be made available to do what is (articulated) in the resolution.”

Speaking during the Wednesday night meeting, Lakin asked Greg Robinson, a former candidate for mayor and owner of Standpipe Hill Strategies, if he could support delaying the vote by a week or two so he and others could provide a list of names and organizations that might be interested in participating in the process.

Robinson said that was not his place to say and questioned why the council would feel a need to do such a thing. He noted, for example, that the city did not require a list of stakeholders before it hired a firm to create a process for community engagement on the Police Department’s community policing practices.

“The question would assert that there is some skepticism potentially that we would actually do that, which is why it is difficult for me to say 'Yes, you should do that,' ” Robinson said.

Robinson said he had no intention of turning the “Beyond Apology” process into a political one and stressed that it would be an inclusive project

“It’s OK to vote ‘no’ because we didn’t come to you needing you; this is a community-led process,” he said. “We came to you to invite you into the process, but we are going to have the conversations anyway, and you are welcome to vote ‘no’ tonight and then watch and allow our community to prove to you that we did it the right way.

“We have a lot to do to prove to our own community that we can do this.”

Hall-Harper, the lone African American on the council, said she was pleased the resolution passed but expressed frustration with those councilors who she claimed were advocating for more control of the process.

“It’s typical, very typical, that the white power structure represented on the council felt some type of way about it because they did not have the control, the control to be able to choose who are leaders are, the control to be able to choose what process we use,” she said.

