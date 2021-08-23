City Council adds option to vote on nonbinding mask resolution, rather than mandate, Wednesday

Maybe the City Council won't vote on a mask mandate Wednesday.
An addendum to Wednesday night's City Council meeting agenda posted late Monday calls for councilors to consider a nonbinding resolution that encourages Tulsans to follow CDC guidelines for wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
Councilor Lori Decter Wright, one of the sponsors of the proposal for to bring back a mask mandate — which would be a city ordinance — said both the proposed resolution and the proposed ordinance will be discussed by councilors during Wednesday's committee meetings. Those discussions will help inform whether the ordinance or the resolution — or both — are voted on during the council's Wednesday evening meeting.
"If the resolution is something that everyone can support, including the mayor, then it is a place to start," Wright said. "I think the public that wants a mandate is not going to be happy, and I think the people who don't want anything aren't really going to be happy."
The change in plans followed a week of intense debate over the proposal, on which the nine-member council was scheduled to vote Wednesday.
During a contentious City Council meeting last week, five of the council’s nine members expressed support for the ordinance — enough to ensure passage but not enough to overcome a veto by Mayor G.T. Bynum.
Bynum never expressed support for the proposal, nor did he rule out signing it into law.
But others have made clear their opposition, including about 125 people who rallied at a downtown park Friday night in opposition to the mandate. The “#NeverAgain Rally” was sponsored by the Tulsa 912 Project and featured speeches from state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, and Daryl “Buddha” Simmons, a writer and political commentator.
The mask mandate was sponsored by Wright and fellow Councilors Vanessa Hall-Harper and Kara Joy McKee. As proposed, it would have required individuals 4 years of age and older to wear a mask in most public indoor settings and would have been enforced through the city’s trespassing ordinance.
The city’s previous mask mandate was approved in mid-July 2020 and ran through April. It originally applied to people 18 and older, but the minimum age requirement was later lowered to 10.