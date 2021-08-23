City Council adds option to vote on nonbinding mask resolution, rather than mandate, Wednesday

Maybe the City Council won't vote on a mask mandate Wednesday.

An addendum to Wednesday night's City Council meeting agenda posted late Monday calls for councilors to consider a nonbinding resolution that encourages Tulsans to follow CDC guidelines for wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

Councilor Lori Decter Wright, one of the sponsors of the proposal for to bring back a mask mandate — which would be a city ordinance — said both the proposed resolution and the proposed ordinance will be discussed by councilors during Wednesday's committee meetings. Those discussions will help inform whether the ordinance or the resolution — or both — are voted on during the council's Wednesday evening meeting.

"If the resolution is something that everyone can support, including the mayor, then it is a place to start," Wright said. "I think the public that wants a mandate is not going to be happy, and I think the people who don't want anything aren't really going to be happy."

The change in plans followed a week of intense debate over the proposal, on which the nine-member council was scheduled to vote Wednesday.