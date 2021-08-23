City Council adds option to vote on nonbinding mask resolution, rather than mandate, on Wednesday

Maybe the City Council won't vote on a mask mandate Wednesday.
An addendum to Wednesday night's City Council meeting agenda posted late Monday calls for councilors to consider a nonbinding resolution that encourages Tulsans to follow CDC guidelines for wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
Councilor Lori Decter Wright, one of the sponsors of the proposal to bring back a mask mandate — which would be a city ordinance — said both the proposed resolution and the proposed ordinance will be discussed by councilors during Wednesday's committee meetings.
Those discussions will help inform whether the ordinance or the resolution — or both — is voted on during the council's Wednesday evening meeting.
“Normally, we only do resolutions for things that we don’t have direct purview over, like evictions,” Wright said. “But if a resolution is something that everyone can support, including the mayor, it’s a place to start.
"I think the public that wants a mandate is not going to be happy, and I think the people who don't want anything aren't really going to be happy."
The change in plans followed a week of intense debate over the proposed ordinance, on which the nine-member council was scheduled to vote Wednesday.
During a contentious City Council meeting last week, five councilors expressed support for the ordinance — enough to ensure passage but not enough to overcome a veto by Mayor G.T. Bynum.
Bynum has never expressed support for the proposal, nor has he ruled out signing it into law.
Wright said she initially proposed a resolution but that the idea was shot down for not having teeth.
“Well, now all of a sudden now that we’ve had an ordinance put up, it (a resolution) doesn’t seem like that bad of an idea, apparently,” Wright said.
Oklahoma City and Stillwater recently passed similar resolutions, and Norman will consider one Tuesday, Wright said, making it an opportune time for Tulsa to do the same.
“To me it sends a pretty strong signal when the major cities of the state are all saying the same thing, which is: 'We need to follow CDC guidance,'” Wright said.
The proposed mask mandate has received a mixed reaction. Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, said last week that he would welcome a mask mandate “if the City Council deems that appropriate for Tulsa.”
The approximately 125 people who gathered at a downtown park Friday night for the “#NeverAgain Rally” weren’t keen on the idea. The event was sponsored by the Tulsa 912 Project and featured speeches from state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, and Daryl “Buddha” Simmons, a writer and political commentator.
The fact that only five councilors have expressed support for the mask mandate played a role in offering the resolution for consideration. If the City Council were to fail to approve the mandate, or if councilors failed to override a mayoral veto, it would be 90 days before the ordinance could be considered again.
“The main deal is we don’t want to kill our ordinance, because if we put it up for a vote and it gets killed, we can’t bring it back,” Wright said. “We have to wait.”
The mask mandate is sponsored by Wright and fellow Councilors Vanessa Hall-Harper and Kara Joy McKee. As proposed, it would require individuals 4 years of age and older to wear a mask in most public indoor settings and would be enforced through the city’s trespassing ordinance.
The city’s previous mask mandate was approved in mid-July 2020 and ran through April. It originally applied to people 18 and older, but the minimum age requirement was later lowered to 10.