City Council adds option to vote on nonbinding mask resolution, rather than mandate, on Wednesday

Bynum has never expressed support for the proposal, nor has he ruled out signing it into law.

Wright said she initially proposed a resolution but that the idea was shot down for not having teeth.

“Well, now all of a sudden now that we’ve had an ordinance put up, it (a resolution) doesn’t seem like that bad of an idea, apparently,” Wright said.

Oklahoma City and Stillwater recently passed similar resolutions, and Norman will consider one Tuesday, Wright said, making it an opportune time for Tulsa to do the same.

“To me it sends a pretty strong signal when the major cities of the state are all saying the same thing, which is: 'We need to follow CDC guidance,'” Wright said.

The proposed mask mandate has received a mixed reaction. Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, said last week that he would welcome a mask mandate “if the City Council deems that appropriate for Tulsa.”

The approximately 125 people who gathered at a downtown park Friday night for the “#NeverAgain Rally” weren’t keen on the idea. The event was sponsored by the Tulsa 912 Project and featured speeches from state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, and Daryl “Buddha” Simmons, a writer and political commentator.