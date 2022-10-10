City considering moving animal shelter to new site

The Tulsa Animal Welfare Commission gave a warm reception on Monday to the idea of moving the city’s Animal Welfare Center to a new site near the Tulsa Zoo.

City officials have been working for several years on a plan to expand and renovate the existing shelter at 3031 N. Erie Ave. But a number of factors, including rising construction costs and the desire to have a facility that would be more easily accessible for people interested in adopting an animal, led the city to consider new locations.

Jack Neely, chief of capital investment for the city, told commissioners that Mayor G.T. Bynum looked at eight to 10 city-owned properties before recommending an approximately 3.5-acre site at the intersection of 36th Street North and Pawnee Drive, just west of Sheridan Road.

The property is zoned RS-3 and would have to be rezoned before it could be used as an animal shelter, officials said.

The city looked at 4½ years’ worth of data to see where the highest concentration of stray animals were being picked up and what parts of the metro area had the most adoptions, Neely said. In doing so, the city hoped to identify a site from which it would be easier for Animal Welfare workers to pick up strays while providing quicker access to people adopting an animal.

“We think it will: one, be a little easier to find and two, give us an opportunity to promote the facility,” Neely said.

Animal Welfare Commission Chairwoman Susan Savage said the new location would give the city more options.

“We were struggling with renovating the existing (structure) and trying to bring it up to a standard, so a ground-up makes more financial sense,” Savage said.

Commission member Christine Kunzweiler agreed.

“I think to get to the standards of today, you need to start over,” Kunzweiler said.

The city has approximately $7.23 million available for the project. The latest estimate to renovate and expand the existing Animal Welfare Center was $8.1 million.

Neely said the mayor has indicated that he would support building a new facility if the final numbers show that it could be constructed at a cost equal to or less than the city would have to spend to upgrade the existing structure.

It was four years ago this month that Bynum announced an eight-point plan to improve the city’s animal welfare services. The plan included expanding and renovating the existing Animal Welfare Center.

The Animal Welfare Commission made no official recommendation Monday night. Commissioners are expected to discuss the matter again when city officials have completed their cost analysis.