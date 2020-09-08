City, community groups to help revitalize Hawthorne neighborhood

A north Tulsa neighborhood will get a little bit of sprucing up over the next few weeks.

Starting Saturday, the city’s Working in Neighborhoods Department will partner with Crossover Community Impact and other volunteers to help revitalize the Hawthorne neighborhood as part of a Neighborhood Enhancement Team project.

The goal of the initiative, which will be conducted in two phases, is to refurbish the area, said Justin Pickard, Crossover Community Impact director.

“Christians are called to love their neighbors like the church loves the neighborhood,” Pickard said.

For the next two weeks, through Sept. 26, Hawthorne residents will receive assistance cleaning up trash, junk and debris from their property, including removal of bushes, troublesome trees and broken-down vehicles.

Working in Neighborhoods will help by providing trash bags, gloves and other cleaning supplies and scheduling bulky waste pickup throughout the Hawthorn neighborhood, in the 36th Street North and Peoria Avenue area, for free.