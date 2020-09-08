City, community groups to help revitalize Hawthorne neighborhood

A north Tulsa neighborhood will get a little bit of sprucing up over the next few weeks.
Starting Saturday, the city’s Working in Neighborhoods Department will partner with Crossover Community Impact and other volunteers to help revitalize the Hawthorne neighborhood as part of a Neighborhood Enhancement Team project.
The goal of the initiative, which will be conducted in two phases, is to refurbish the area, said Justin Pickard, Crossover Community Impact director.
“Christians are called to love their neighbors like the church loves the neighborhood,” Pickard said.
For the next two weeks, through Sept. 26, Hawthorne residents will receive assistance cleaning up trash, junk and debris from their property, including removal of bushes, troublesome trees and broken-down vehicles.
Working in Neighborhoods will help by providing trash bags, gloves and other cleaning supplies and scheduling bulky waste pickup throughout the Hawthorn neighborhood, in the 36th Street North and Peoria Avenue area, for free.
“A lot of the incomes are low, and a lot of seniors are on fixed incomes,” said Pickard, who is hoping the effort secures a large group of volunteers. “And with tree branches, or even just having city dumpsters out and people helping, I think that’s what they need and want.”
Once the neighborhood project is complete, the groups will return later to address code violations through the normal code enforcement and abatement process.
Pickard, a resident of the Hawthorne neighborhood, said the gesture by the city means so much to people who have historically felt neglected.
“That’s the way it should be,” he said. “It’s about putting resources back in the neighborhoods that need those things. I’m thankful that our staff has stepped up and tried to do the job.”
Anyone who needs help cleaning up a property in the area is asked to contact Crossover Community Impact at 918-856-5377.
