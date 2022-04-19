The first thing Randy Heckenkemper wanted a visitor at Stone Creek Golf Course at Page Belcher to see was the stump left behind, when a tree in front of the 18th green was cut down.

It was full of gaping holes the size of dinner plates.

“They look healthy, but this is what they are, and they can fall on somebody,” Heckenkemper said.

Then he pointed to nearby netting in a swath of dry, hard dirt. No hope for grass here.

“You still see net but you don’t see any sod,” Heckenkemper said. “The problem is, the sod was laid keeping the trees, and the shade of the trees killed the sod.”

This is why crews from Tulsa Tree Doc have been out at Stone Creek since Monday removing trees from the 10th and 18th holes. The city — thanks to prodding from city councilors and a Citizens Golf Advisory Committee — is beginning the process of improving its long-neglected public courses.

Stone Creek's back nine is temporarily closed while the work is underway, but Page Belcher remains open for business.

Heckenkemper is one of the state’s top golf course designers as well as a member of the advisory committee. For the next couple of months, he’ll be spending a lot of time at Stone Creek and Page Belcher’s other 18-hole course, Olde Page, ensuring that the rehabilitation work goes smoothly.

The $500,000 project is being paid for with funds raised by the privately managed golf courses through greens fees and associated revenue.

It’s the first phase of a more comprehensive plan for Page Belcher that calls for improvements to the greens, bunkers, practice facilities and more, which will require additional funding.

“This project is just tree removal and tree pruning and sodding and watering and fertilizing,” Heckenkemper said.

It’s a simple idea: Clear out the trees that have been blocking the sun, leaving large patches of burnt grass, or no grass at all — a problem made worse by limited watering — and let nature do its thing.

Heckenkemper understands that cutting down trees on a golf course might seem counterintuitive to most people, but he said the only trees that are coming down are the ones that must.

“You can always take out, you can’t put back,” he said. “So we are very selective of which trees we remove.”

He’s also quick to point out that the work being done to the courses won’t alter their character or design.

“I think it is important for (the public) to see that this is still a tree-lined golf hole," Heckenkemper said as he stood on the fairway on 10.

The city has four 18-hole public golf courses — the two at Page Belcher and two at Mohawk Park. Each has been underfunded for years, but Heckenkemper said he believes the city has come to appreciate their importance to the community.

“If we fix up these city golf courses, more people will come and play them and we can generate more revenue to go back into the maintenance,” he said.

The city earlier this year committed to spending $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on golf course improvements if the Citizens Golf Advisory Committee can come up with a $1 million private match.

Park and Recreation Director Anna America said she hopes to make an announcement soon regarding that fundraising effort.

“That would be $2 million that would go into course improvements,” America said.

She stressed that the city also has major improvements planned for Mohawk Park’s golf courses, including upgrades and repairs to its irrigation system.

But for now, crews are working their way through the two courses at Page Belcher. It’s work Heckenkemper says won’t end when all the trees are down and the grass is lush.

In fact, that’s just the beginning.

“Golfers were pulling (their carts) up right to the green. They have lost respect for the golf course because it looked in such bad shape,” he said. “So not only are we going to be sodding and fertilizing and adding water, we will also be roping off areas and we’ll be retraining golfers to respect areas with their carts.

“Our plan is 10 points, it’s not just take the trees out and you solve it.”

