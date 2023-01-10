City announces grant program to fund special events along Route 66

Tulsa’s ties to historic Route 66 are long and storied, and with that has come a resurgence in what is commonly referred to as heritage tourism.

Put another way, more and more people, from all over the world, are coming to Tulsa to travel the city’s 28 miles of the Mother Road because they think it’s cool.

On Tuesday, City Councilor Jeannie Cue and the Tulsa Route 66 Commission announced an initiative they hope will enhance the experience and help spur economic development locally.

The Route 66 Special Event Matching Grant program will provide $25,000 to businesses and property owners along the historic roadway to help them put on events that draw attractions and increase traffic.

The maximum grant an applicant can receive is $5,000.

The economic development on Route 66 strengthens Tulsa as a whole, Cue said during a press conference at the Route 66 Historical Village Train Depot on Southwest Boulevard.

Tulsa Route 66 Commission Chairwoman Samantha Extance said the program will build on the success of initiatives such as the Route 66 neon light grants program and TYPros’ Street Cred program, which have focused attention on areas of the city with the goal of spurring ideas for reimagining them.

It won’t be long, she noted, until the eyes of the world will be on Route 66.

“As we prepare for the upcoming Route 66 centennial, it is imperative that we think ahead,” Extance said. “Many national and international travelers plan their trips based on events happening at the time.

“Our goal is that this grant program encourages more events along Route 66 in Tulsa so that in 2026 (the road’s centennial year) there is a whole calendar of events, and not just one centennial celebration to attract visitors to our city. With this program, we hope to see Route 66 events all year long.”

The program is designed for first-time events or for existing events that demonstrate a significant increase in capacity, Extance said, and they must be free, open to the public and designed to build awareness of Route 66 and draw traffic to it.

“We hope that this program will yield events that attract further investment in Route 66 and help to reimagine stagnant commercial corridors,” Extance said.

“Events have a unique ability to transform a space temporarily and show us the long-term potential lying in wait, and I can’t wait to see more of us do that.”

Extance said the $25,000 in grant funding is for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, but that the program could be extended and funding increased if there is a demand.

The grant program is being paid for through the city’s 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax package.

For more information about the Route 66 Special Event Matching Grants program, including information on how to apply, online to cityoftulsa.org/rt66eventgrant.

