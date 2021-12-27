Citing McGirt court decision, Gov. Kevin Stitt's brother fights City Hall

Keith Stitt's attorney says his client is not trying to beat a speeding ticket, but his challenge of the city's jurisdiction raises that question — and one or two others.
As first reported by the online news site The Frontier, Tulsa attorney Brett Chapman filed a motion on Dec. 2 to dismiss Stitt's ticket, citing the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that Stitt's brother, Gov. Kevin Stitt, is trying to overturn — and which the presiding judge of the Tulsa Municipal Courts says doesn't apply to traffic violations in his city.
A Jan. 12 hearing is scheduled before that judge, Mitchell McCune.
"Mr. Stitt is not trying to get out of a ticket," Chapman said Monday. "He believes everyone has a right to be heard in the proper court of jurisdiction."
If Keith Stitt wins, it'll be one more victory — at least in the short term — for McGirt and the Oklahoma tribes who believe the decision strengthens their sovereignty — something Gov. Stitt was been at great pains to prevent.
But Gov. Stitt, through his press office, has signaled his intention to use his brother's case, however it turns out, as proof that McGirt should be overturned.
"It is preposterous to think that an Oklahoman is not subject to municipal traffic laws because they have a small fraction of Cherokee heritage that dates back many generations," the Governor's Office said in an email.
"This case shows the absurdity of the McGirt ruling and how it is being abused and expanded to create unfair treatment for Oklahomans based on their race.”
The Cherokees maintain that tribal sovereignty is a matter of treaty law, not of race or degree of ancestry.
Kevin and Keith Stitt are members of the Cherokee Nation, for instance, not because of blood quantum but because they can trace at least one ancestor to the final Dawes Commission rolls compiled from 1898 to 1914. Those rolls included Black freedmen and their descendants and some whites adopted by the tribe or who managed in some other way to be counted as citizens.
The case is noteworthy not only because it challenges McGirt and because of the curious positions of the Stitt brothers, Chapman said, but because the city seems to be arguing both ways when it comes to McGirt.
Chapman, an enrolled member of the Pawnee Nation who has Ponca and Kiowa ancestry, said tribes and local governments are working out ways to handle traffic tickets and the like while the state and some municipalities continue to stew about the decision.
In briefs filed in support of the state's attempts to overturn the decision, he said, the city has argued that McGirt has created confusion and havoc in the courts. The municipal judge, McCune, however, maintains that Tulsa's Municipal Courts aren't affected by McGirt, Chapman concluded.
McCune, in previous rulings, has said he doesn't believe McGirt applies to Tulsa Municipal Court because of a provision in the 1898 Curtis Act, which formally began the process of moving Indian Territory toward statehood.
"More than anything, this is about money," Chapman said, meaning the money from fines.
Tulsa police issued Keith Stitt a ticket for "speeding — over posted limit" on Feb. 3 after he was clocked at 70 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone on U.S. 75 between 61st and 71st streets, according to Tulsa Municipal Court records.
The records do not list the amount of the fine. A city ordinance puts the penalty for 20 miles over the limit at $250.
The records indicate that a bench warrant for Keith Stitt was issued on March 22, indicating a failure to fully respond to the ticket. A file notation says "FTA suspension" of Keith Stitt's driver's license was subsequently invoked. "FTA" stands for "failure to appear."
On Oct. 8, an attorney appeared before McCune on Keith Stitt's behalf, at which time the bench warrant was recalled, according to court records.
In McGirt v. Oklahoma, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Muscogee reservation was never dissolved and determined that only federal and tribal courts could try major crimes cases involving tribal citizens.
In theory, the decision applied only to the Muscogee reservation — which includes most of Tulsa — and charges covered by the federal Major Crimes Act, but there is general agreement that the same conditions exist in other tribal territories, including Choctaw, Chickasaw, Cherokee and Seminole, and probably other tribes, mostly in eastern Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has extended the ruling to those four tribes' reservations plus that of the Quapaw Nation, in the northeast corner of Oklahoma.