Citing McGirt court decision, Gov. Kevin Stitt's brother fights City Hall

"This case shows the absurdity of the McGirt ruling and how it is being abused and expanded to create unfair treatment for Oklahomans based on their race.”

The Cherokees maintain that tribal sovereignty is a matter of treaty law, not of race or degree of ancestry.

Kevin and Keith Stitt are members of the Cherokee Nation, for instance, not because of blood quantum but because they can trace at least one ancestor to the final Dawes Commission rolls compiled from 1898 to 1914. Those rolls included Black freedmen and their descendants and some whites adopted by the tribe or who managed in some other way to be counted as citizens.

The case is noteworthy not only because it challenges McGirt and because of the curious positions of the Stitt brothers, Chapman said, but because the city seems to be arguing both ways when it comes to McGirt.

Chapman, an enrolled member of the Pawnee Nation who has Ponca and Kiowa ancestry, said tribes and local governments are working out ways to handle traffic tickets and the like while the state and some municipalities continue to stew about the decision.