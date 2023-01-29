Chief delivers Muscogee State of the Nation speech

As part of his annual State of the Nation address Saturday morning, Principal Chief David Hill said his administration will prioritize building partnerships while striving to reestablish the tribe’s footprint throughout its reservation in 2023.

“Our greatest strength is our people and we are strongest when we stand together,” Hill said.

Saturday’s remarks were Hill’s first in-person State of the Nation address to the Muscogee Nation National Council since 2020.

As part of those efforts to have a stronger imprint within its reservation, the Muscogee Nation is building its language revitalization program with a long-term goal of opening an immersion school.

Additionally, the tribe recently purchased land near Holdenville with plans to build a new clinic and partnered with municipal officials in both Okemah and Dustin on infrastructure projects to improve access to clean, potable water.

The tribe is also actively looking for new partnerships to bring more job opportunities and economic growth to the reservation, particularly among communities south of Interstate 40, Hill said.

“This will require us to work together and make the best of our opportunities,” he said.

The importance of partnerships was also emphasized while discussing criminal justice efforts within the reservation.

For example, the tribe’s judicial branch reached an agreement in late 2022 to share courtroom space in Wewoka with the neighboring Seminole Nation, thus providing an opportunity to help address more district court cases.

Additionally, along with hiring 40 more officers, the tribe’s Lighthorse department has launched SWAT and certified dive teams within the last year while continuing to seek out cross-deputization agreements.

As was the case with his 2022 address, Hill did not mention anyone by name when addressing critics of the Muscogee Nation’s criminal justice efforts and reiterated his stance from previous addresses that his administration will leave the door open for future collaborative efforts.

The relationship between the tribe and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration has been strained, with the governor previously referring to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma as the most pressing issue facing the state.

The court’s 2020 decision held that the Muscogee Nation’s reservation was never disestablished, thus eliminating the state’s criminal jurisdiction over crimes committed by or against tribal citizens. It has since been applied to the reservations of five other tribes.

“To the naysayers who continue to work against us instead of alongside us, we will continue to prove our effectiveness and will keep our hands extended in the spirit of collaboration and partnership,” Hill said.

