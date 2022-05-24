Cherokee Nation says it's not planning to build jail in north Tulsa

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. took to social media Monday night to dispel a rumor circulating on social media that the tribe plans to construct a jail in north Tulsa.

“I must stress that we are absolutely not, contrary to rumors on social media, ‘building a jail,’” Hoskin wrote on Twitter.

The confusion stems from the tribe’s effort to repurpose a commercial property in North Pointe Shopping Center for use as a courthouse and administrative building. The building is on the northeast corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Pine Street.

The Cherokee Nation was scheduled to appear before the city of Tulsa’s Board of Adjustment on Tuesday to seek a special exception to the zoning code for that purpose. But Hoskins said in his tweet that the tribe plans to join in a request to postpone the hearing until June 28.

“The hearing was, and remains, simply one part of the process as we consider this investment,” Hoskin wrote. “We will continue to listen to community stakeholders as we work to grow with the north Tulsa community as good neighbors.”

The Cherokee Nation District Court and Cherokee Nation Supreme Court are in Tahlequah.

According to its rezoning application, the tribe has for several years been looking to establish a centralized location within its reservation where it could provide day-to-day civic services and conduct other operations for its growing population in Tulsa.

The need to provide those services has only increased since the historic 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, according to the rezoning application.

The high court’s decision recognized that the Muscogee Nation reservation, which includes much of Tulsa, had never been disenfranchised by Congress. The state appellate court, in a series of decisions, has subsequently ruled that five other eastern Oklahoma tribes’ reservations with treaties with the U.S government also were never disestablished.

One of those was the Cherokee Nation.

“The Subject property would allow for a fully-functioning courtroom and affiliated activities including offices for the Attorney General of the Cherokee Nation and staff,” the BOA application states. ”The operation of this court would allow for a variety of legal cases to be handled in a more streamlined and timely fashion for all parties involved.”

In his tweet, Hoskin stressed that the proposed repurposing of the North Pointe Shopping Center property is part of the tribe’s ongoing commitment to meet its obligations under McGirt and to invest in the community.

“If this request were to be granted, the subject property would undergo significant rehabilitation including repair of long-term issues such as roof replacement as well as landscaping and exterior updating,” the application states. “The updating combined with the large amount of daily activity at the site will operate to continue to drive traffic to the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pine Street and will provide impetus for continued increased economic activity in North Tulsa.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.