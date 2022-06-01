Cherokee Nation drops plan to turn north Tulsa property into a courthouse

The Cherokee Nation says it no longer intends to turn a north Tulsa commercial property into a courthouse.

The announcement comes a week after Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. went on social media to dispel a rumor that the tribe intended to place a jail in the North Pointe Shopping Center.

He also agreed to postpone the tribe’s appearance before a city zoning board until June 28 to give all parties involved, including residents of north Tulsa, more time to discuss the proposal.

“Cherokee Nation has been listening carefully to the concerns of community leaders of north Tulsa about our potential purchase of the North Pointe property,” Hoskin said Tuesday in a prepared statement. “Based on these concerns, we are no longer exploring using the space for a courthouse. We are also no longer seeking a zoning variance from the Tulsa Board of Adjustment."

However, the tribe does remain open to purchasing the building, which is on the northeast corner of Pine Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Hoskin said the tribe will continue evaluating how the building could be used to support the Cherokee Nation’s needs and growth in north Tulsa.

“This process will involve community input and engagement with various community stakeholders, as well as state and local officials, and we look forward to having these discussions,” Hoskin said.

City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, who represents the district in which the shopping center is located, welcomed the news.

It was Hall-Harper who requested that last week's BOA meeting be postponed.

“We will be meeting with the Cherokee Nation so we can determine moving forward what is best for all involved,” she said. “They obviously had concerns and needs that they are trying to meet through their tribe and their tribal members, but you also are smack-dab in the middle of a community, a Black community, who are not tribal members.

“How can we work collectively, collaboratively, to try to meet the needs of all concerned? They are willing to do that, and I appreciate that.”

The Cherokee Nation District Court and Cherokee Nation Supreme Court are in Tahlequah.

The part of Tulsa that is roughly north of Admiral Place and east of Tisdale Parkway is within the Cherokee Reservation.

According to the tribe’s rezoning application to the Board of Adjustment, the Cherokee Nation has for several years been looking to establish a location within its reservation where it could provide day-to-day civic services and conduct other operations for its growing population in Tulsa.

The need for those services has only increased since the U.S. Supreme Court's historic 2020 ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, according to the rezoning application.

Hoskin’s statement Tuesday made no reference to whether the tribe hopes to find another site to establish an additional courthouse.

