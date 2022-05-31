Cherokee Nation Businesses denied zoning variance for immigration intake facility at industrial park

The Tulsa County Board of Adjustment rejected the Cherokee Nation Businesses' zoning change request on Tuesday, casting doubt on whether the company will be able to open an immigration intake facility at Cherokee Industrial Park.

The vote was 3-1.

Chuck Garrett, CEO of CNB, said he was disappointed by the board's decision.

"There are many children who are in need of compassionate care and humanitarian services," Garrett said in a prepared statement. "Rest assured, we will immediately begin to work alternative solutions to help meet the vital needs of our government partner."

The question before the board was whether to approve CNB’s request for a variance to the zoning code that would allow the company to operate a temporary housing and placement services center for unaccompanied minors seeking asylum in the United States.

The proposed site of the facility is a five-building, 873,896-square-foot complex owned by Verizon Business Network Services LLC. The buildings are on 104 acres of tribal land.

The emergency intake facility could accommodate as many as 2,000 young people, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

CNB’s rezoning application to the BOA does not state when the facility would open but does stress that time is of the essence.

“To ensure that the program is in place in time to meet the need for accommodations, the Cherokee Nation must move quickly,” the application states.

The application defines “temporary” housing as no more than eight months.

CNB has operated similar programs in northern Virginia and Pomona, California.

Cherokee Nation Management & Consulting Services is the company that would operate the Tulsa intake facility. It is wholly owned by CNB.

The Cherokee Expressway Industrial District, now known as Cherokee Industrial Park, was established in 1977 east of U.S. 75 and south of 76th Street North in unincorporated Tulsa County.

It is home to multiple major employers, including a Macy’s Fulfillment Center and a Whirlpool Distribution Center.

BOA Chairman David Charney recused himself from the case. He is a property owner in the industrial park.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.