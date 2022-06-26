Check your polling place before voting Tuesday, Election Board official says

Just a few weeks ago, Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman was fretting over the number of new voter identification cards that had been returned to her office as undeliverable.

More than one in 10, or approximately 50,000, of the ID cards sent out came back. That was 50,000 registered voters who had not received their updated cards — modified to reflect 2020 U.S. Census data — showing their polling place, precinct number and election districts.

Freeman’s concern has subsided a bit, but with federal, state, county and judicial primaries set for Tuesday, she’s still urging voters to check their new voter ID cards to be sure they know where they need to go to cast their ballots.

The information also is available on the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or by calling the Election Board at 918-596-5771.

“We have done everything we can do from this end to make sure that everyone has been notified,” Freeman said. “Even those that have been returned, we’ve tried to reach out through public discourse, through media and that sort of thing, to encourage them to call us.”

Freeman said it’s important for the public to understand that the Election Board didn’t arbitrarily decide to change residents’ polling places, precincts and other voter information.

“After the 10-year redistricting, we are required by law to locate our precincts within those new boundaries. … And so for some of the voters, they are still going to vote at their usual polling place, but for others it will mean a change in where they vote,” Freeman said.

Oklahomans registered as independents can vote in Democratic primaries but not Republican primaries — rules established by the respective state parties.

“If you want that Democratic ballot, by law, you have to specifically ask for it,” Freeman said.

On the ballot Tuesday are party primaries for governor, the U.S. Senate, the U.S. Congress, as well as candidates for the state Legislature and other statewide offices. County elected officers and judges also are on the ballot.

The polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is no voting at the Tulsa County Election Board that day.

“If the lines are a little bit longer or the wait is a little bit longer, please be patient with our precinct officials while they process the voters,” Freeman said.

