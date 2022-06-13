Challengers begin filing for Tulsa City Council seats

The first day of the three-day filing period for municipal offices turned out to be a busy one.

Challengers filed in six of the eight City Council districts occupied by incumbents, and two candidates filed for the open District 4 seat.

City Auditor Cathy Carter, meanwhile, filed to run for a sixth term.

The general election is scheduled for Aug. 23; runoff elections, if needed, would be Nov. 8.

Councilors and the auditor serve two-year terms. The mayor is elected every four years.

The city's municipal elections are nonpartisan.

Here’s who filed Monday for seats on the council, with each incumbent marked with an "i":

District 1: David Harris

District 2: Jeannie Cue (i); Aaron Bisogno

District 3: Crista Patrick (i)

District 4: Laura Bellis; Michael Feamster (open seat)

District 5: Adil Khan; Ty Walker

District 6: Connie Dodson (i); Christian Bengel; Lewana Harris

District 7: Lori Decter Wright (i); Jerry Griffin

District 8: Phil Lakin (i)

District 9: Chad Hotvedt

Other councilors seeking reelection are Vanessa Hall-Harper (District 1), Mykey Arthrell (District 5) and Jayme Fowler (District 9).

District 4 Councilor Kara Joy McKee is not seeking reelection.

Candidates must submit their declarations of candidacy to the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., by 5 p.m. Wednesday, along with a certified check or cashier’s check for $50 made out to the city of Tulsa.

Candidate filing packets can be found on the Election Board website at tulsacounty.org/electionboard.

