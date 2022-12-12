Center of the Universe final conceptual plans unveiled

Organizers of Monday’s town hall meeting on the proposed enhancements to the quirky Center of the Universe attraction atop the Boston Avenue pedestrian bridge were careful to note that they are, at least for now, visionary in nature.

“Some of the ideas that you are seeing today for the first time are just that, I caution you. They are just ideas,” said Brian Kurtz, president and CEO of Tulsa Downtown Partnership. “They are aspirations for what we want this space to be.”

The community meeting was at the Fly Loft, which sits just north of the Boston Avenue Bridge in the Arts District. The Center of the Universe, an echoing ring on the surface of the Boston Avenue Bridge plaza, is just a stone's throw away.

Jacki Lechner was among the three dozen people who attended Monday’s event, which showcased the public input Kurtz and his staff have gathered over the last 10 months.

She said she’s seen downtown Tulsa spring up nicely since she moved to the city in 1985, while the Center of the Universe has gone downhill.

“So this is key; it’s past time,” Lechner said.

The proposed improvements include a shade structure over the Center of the Universe, shaded seating near the north and south entrances to the bridge, lawns, a sports park, and a designated area to watch trains pass below.

The renderings also envision public art on the adjacent parking garages as well as temporary and permanent art on the plaza itself.

Jeffrey Pongonis, a principal with the planning and landscape architect firm MKSK, said the proposed enhancements are meant to provide pedestrians easy and unimpeded access between downtown and the Arts District; celebrate art and culture; and preserve the acoustic anomaly.

“We definitely want to preserve the anomaly. We heard that loud and clear,” Pongonis said. “We don’t have any intent of changing or altering what happens at the Center of the Universe.”

That was good news for David Jones, who works near the Center of the Universe.

“Does the architect know when he does all these things, will it still work?” Jones said. “Because if it doesn’t, it’s a waste.”

The enhancements to the the plaza are being done in conjunction with the city, which is making structural improvements to the century-old bridge.

Kurtz said the estimated cost to upgrade the plaza is about $5 million but that the number will continue to evolve because the scope of the project has expanded and construction costs have increased.

The plaza project is being paid for with a mix of public and private funding.

“At the end of the day, things like lighting and landscaping are extremely expensive,” Kurtz said.

Pongonis said construction could begin in late 2023 or early 2024. If all of the necessary money were in hand, the project could be completed in about a year, he added; otherwise, it would be done in phases as money becomes available.

“I think you can probably start construction a year from now, optimistically. But that is contingent on funding, and we are not there yet.”

Featured video: Meet Tulsa World Magazine's Tulsans of the Year for 2022

Throwback Tulsa: Experts visit Center of the Universe to explain its acoustic magic Center of the Universe Center of the Universe Center of the Universe Center of the Universe Center of the Universe Center of the Universe Center of the Universe Center of the Universe Center of the Universe Center of the Universe Center of the Universe