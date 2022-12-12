Center of the Universe final conceptual plans to be unveiled today

The public is invited to an open house Monday to view the final conceptual plans for the proposed improvements to the Center of the Universe plaza and walkways to it on the Boston Avenue pedestrian bridge.

The event is set for 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Flyloft, 117 N. Boston Ave.

The project team will be present to explain the design process and how the public’s input helped shape the final plan.

Downtown Tulsa Partnership has been working for several years on plans to enhance the popular acoustic anomaly atop the pedestrian bridge by adding benches, play areas and other amenities.

That work included a recent online survey.

The estimated $3.5 million makeover is being done in conjunction with the city’s planned structural improvements to the bridge.

For more information and to view earlier versions of the conceptual design, go to downtowntulsa.com.

