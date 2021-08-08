Cassia Carr to serve as Tulsa's next deputy mayor

Cassia Carr has been working to improve the city for years, but it’s never been her full-time job.
That will change Aug. 30, when she becomes deputy mayor. She succeeds Amy Brown, who recently left the Mayor’s Office for a job in the private sector.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said Carr was the first person he thought of when the job opened up.
“Over the last five years I have had an increasing number of things that I have worked with her on, and I have always just found her really impressive, super smart and just incredibly passionate about doing everything she can to make Tulsa a better place,” Bynum said.
Upon taking office in 2016, Bynum appointed Carr to the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation board. She serves as president of the board, and is vice chairwoman of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity. She’s also on the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund board.
Carr, an attorney at Williams Cos., said joining the mayor’s staff was an easy decision.
“I want to help the city,” Carr said. “It is harder to leave Williams. Williams is such a fabulous company, great pay, great benefits, wonderful, smart people to work with, and a company that cares about our community.”
Carr, 34, will be Bynum’s third deputy mayor. Michael Junk was the first, followed by Brown. Each brought a different skill set to the job, Bynum said, but all of them share a common quality.
“It has to be somebody that you just have complete and total trust in that you can rely on their judgment and their guidance, and I definitely had that with both Michael and Amy, and I know I will with Cassia as well,” Bynum said.
Carr said she plans to assist the mayor in any way she can and has a particular interest in advancing the administration’s goal of shared prosperity for all Tulsans. The city is well positioned to make that happen, thanks to its strong business community, quality higher-education and generous philanthropies, Carr said.
“I want to make sure all of our citizens can access these opportunities,” she said.
That belief in the city — and her enthusiasm for what the future holds — has been a part of Carr’s DNA for as long as she can remember, and one she has never been reluctant to share.
While a student at Oral Roberts University, she participated in a program called “Tour Day Tulsa,” where she had the opportunity to show off the city to visitors from around the world.
“I would take them to all the great Tulsa spots, and I am like, ‘Hey, this is the thing that makes Tulsa unique and special, and I want you to see them.’”
Prior to joining Williams, Carr worked at Winters & King Inc. and Hall Estill law firms in Tulsa. She was also a district sales leader at FritoLay.
She is married to Joel Carr, and the couple has two daughters, Georgia and Charlotte.
She will earn $135,252 a year as deputy mayor.
Featured video: