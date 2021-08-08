Cassia Carr to serve as Tulsa's next deputy mayor

“It has to be somebody that you just have complete and total trust in that you can rely on their judgment and their guidance, and I definitely had that with both Michael and Amy, and I know I will with Cassia as well,” Bynum said.

Carr said she plans to assist the mayor in any way she can and has a particular interest in advancing the administration’s goal of shared prosperity for all Tulsans. The city is well positioned to make that happen, thanks to its strong business community, quality higher-education and generous philanthropies, Carr said.

“I want to make sure all of our citizens can access these opportunities,” she said.

That belief in the city — and her enthusiasm for what the future holds — has been a part of Carr’s DNA for as long as she can remember, and one she has never been reluctant to share.

While a student at Oral Roberts University, she participated in a program called “Tour Day Tulsa,” where she had the opportunity to show off the city to visitors from around the world.

“I would take them to all the great Tulsa spots, and I am like, ‘Hey, this is the thing that makes Tulsa unique and special, and I want you to see them.’”