CARES money to pay for coronavirus-related expenses going fast as deadline nears

The state formula allocated Cleveland County a little over $1 million but it has been paid almost $5.8 million.

Comanche County has received almost $2.6 million but was allocated $1.3 million.

Baylee Lakey, a spokeswoman for Gov. Kevin Stitt, said those counties "were carrying an additional burden of COVID-19 expenses, so after the initial $250 million allocation to all cities and counties, (there was) a large county supplement that affected those two counties."

A few municipalities that submitted their requests early also wound up with more than their allocations. Lakey said it was decided not to seek refunds from those municipalities because their applications followed the rules at the time.

As of Friday, 89% of the reimbursements to counties and municipalities were for payroll expenses. That includes all of Tulsa's $30.9 million.

Including the money paid on behalf of local governments, the state has dispersed $914.2 million.

The largest single recipient, by far, is the Unemployment Insurance Trust, at $100 million. At least another $17 million has been spent upgrading Oklahoma Employment Security Commission systems to handle the unprecedented volume of claims.