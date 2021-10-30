Bynum's support of state's McGirt challenge could destroy city's relations with tribes, tribal commission leader says

Mayor G.T. Bynum declined on Friday to comment on a written request from the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission that the city pull its amicus brief in support of the state’s effort to overturn or modify the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling.
The letter was read aloud at a special meeting of the Indian Affairs Commission on Wednesday, and, after minor editing, was sent to the mayor and City Council on Friday.
“We expect the City of Tulsa to demonstrate a better commitment to public safety by working with the Commission and tribes instead of attacking the sovereignty of our tribal Nations,” wrote Commission Chairwoman Cheryl Cohenour. “The Commission urges the City of Tulsa to withdraw its Amicus Brief.”
Cohenour said Friday that one of the most troubling aspects of the mayor’s decision to file the brief was that the Indian Affairs Commission was never notified.
“It is disturbing to us because this is the most significant ruling in U.S. history that upholds and supports treaties between the Indian tribes and the United States,” Cohenour said.
City spokeswoman Michelle Brooks confirmed mid-afternoon Friday that the Mayor’s Office had received the letter but said Bynum “has not reviewed the letter so has no comment on it.”
That Supreme Court's 2020 McGirt ruling affirmed that Congress never disestablished the Muscogee Nation’s reservation, thereby leaving the state without criminal jurisdiction to prosecute crimes by or against tribal citizens within the tribe's reservation boundaries.
The ruling has subsequently been applied to the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Seminole and Quapaw tribes.
The Attorney General’s Office emailed the city on Aug. 17 to ask it to consider writing an amicus brief for the state's effort to have the McGirt ruling reviewed, according to records obtained by the Tulsa World through the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
The city filed its friend of the court brief in Oklahoma V. Castro-Huerta, which the state hopes to use as the vehicle to challenge McGirt.
“We hope an amicus brief would give the Supreme Court an on-the-ground perspective on how McGirt is playing out in Tulsa, on both the criminal and civil side,” wrote Oklahoma Solicitor General Mithun Mansinghani.
Three days later, on Aug. 20, the city notified the AG's office it would file an amicus brief, city officials said Friday.
“The amicus brief was not our idea. The AG asked,” Bynum said last week. “In evaluating whether or not we would agree to the request and submit a brief, the deciding factor for me was the number of concerns raised by (the Tulsa Police Department).
“I did not believe we could withhold that information from the Supreme Court. It is a serious public safety issue, and the Supreme Court should have all the relevant information in front of them when making their decision. We had a responsibility to share it and did so through an amicus brief.”
In its brief, the city claims that it has referred at least 1,156 cases to the Muscogee and Cherokee nations, “either because they involve an Indian perpetrator or because they involved an Indian victim,” yet not a single Tulsa police officer has been subpoenaed to testify in a single criminal case.
The Cherokee, Muscogee and Osage nations, each of which has a jurisdictional claim in a part of Tulsa, dispute the city’s assertions.
The Cherokee Nation filed its own amicus brief in the case Friday, arguing that the state’s effort to have McGirt overturned or modified - along with the city’s brief filed in support of that effort - are misleading and flawed.
The brief directly addresses the city of Tulsa’s assertion that cases are not being prosecuted and officers are not being subpoenaed to testify.
“Subpoenas are only necessary when testimony must be presented at trial (there are no grand juries or preliminary hearings in the Nation’s criminal courts), and approximately 90-95% of criminal cases plead out,” the brief states.
In a press release issued Friday, the Cherokee Nation described the friend of the court briefs filed in support of the state’s challenge as error-ridden and based on incorrect information and unsupported anecdotes.
“It is telling that the amici briefs filed in support of Governor Stitt rely on easily disproven claims and contradict the facts on the ground,” said Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill. “While the governor continues to mislead Oklahomans, the Cherokee Nation continues to work with our partners to meet our responsibilities and expand our justice system.”
Cohenour expressed similar concerns about the city’s characterization of how law enforcement and the courts are functioning post-McGirt.
“Because the U.S. Attorneys' Offices of the state have increased their staff, the tribal and federal law enforcement have cooperated with state and local law enforcement by cross deputizing and working together to meet the demand,” she said. “It takes time for something this large to run smoothly. … They make it sound like it is just horrible, and it’s not horrible. And I think that is what really bugs the native community more than anything.”
Cohenour said she’s afraid Bynum’s decision could have an impact that extends far beyond law enforcement and the courts.
“The economic impact of the tribes in northeastern Oklahoma is astronomical. They do so much for the communities in which they are in,” Cohenour said. “They have always had a good partnership and a good relationship with the city of Tulsa, and I hate to see this filing of this amicus brief destroy that relationship, and I feel like we are in danger of that happening.”
It's clear by now that Stitt doesn’t care for the tribes or appreciate their contributions to the state, Cohenour said, but from Bynum she expected more.
“I just can’t believe that our mayor would do the same thing (as Stitt) to hurt that relationship,” she said. “It’s crazy that he would do that.”