Bynum's support of state's McGirt challenge could destroy city's relations with tribes, tribal commission leader says

The ruling has subsequently been applied to the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Seminole and Quapaw tribes.

The Attorney General’s Office emailed the city on Aug. 17 to ask it to consider writing an amicus brief for the state's effort to have the McGirt ruling reviewed, according to records obtained by the Tulsa World through the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

The city filed its friend of the court brief in Oklahoma V. Castro-Huerta, which the state hopes to use as the vehicle to challenge McGirt.

“We hope an amicus brief would give the Supreme Court an on-the-ground perspective on how McGirt is playing out in Tulsa, on both the criminal and civil side,” wrote Oklahoma Solicitor General Mithun Mansinghani.

Three days later, on Aug. 20, the city notified the AG's office it would file an amicus brief, city officials said Friday.

“The amicus brief was not our idea. The AG asked,” Bynum said last week. “In evaluating whether or not we would agree to the request and submit a brief, the deciding factor for me was the number of concerns raised by (the Tulsa Police Department).