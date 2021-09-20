Bynum's new political action committee to support 'Pro-Tulsa Candidates' in 2022 City Council races

Mayor G.T. Bynum plans to spend part of his birthday Tuesday attending a fundraiser for a new political action committee established to support City Council candidates next year and beyond.
The Greater Tulsa PAC was established in August to support “Pro-Tulsa Candidates,” according to paperwork filed with the City Clerk’s Office. Jacob Heisten, a registered Republican and former aide to Sen. Jim Inhofe, is listed as the PAC’s chairman.
The city’s municipal elections are nonpartisan, and Bynum, a Republican, has stressed throughout his tenure as mayor that partisan politics have no place in local government elections.
He reiterated that point Monday night, saying the PAC was created to support nonpartisan candidates who want to help him move Tulsa forward.
“The advancements we are making in Tulsa don’t happen by accident,” Bynum said. “They require intentional support for good candidates, and I want to do my part to help them next year.”
Asked what was meant by a “Pro-Tulsa” candidate, Bynum said it was his understanding that it was meant to differentiate the PAC from a partisan one.
"The advancement of Tulsa is the focus of this effort - not the advancement of a political party,” Bynum said.
Bynum said he suggested creating the PAC after hearing "from enough people who wanted to help those candidates sharing my goals for Tulsa."
"One of the most important determinants for advancing the city in this job is having a City Council you can work with," Bynum said. "It is too important to leave to chance or hope that things will work out for the best."
The fundraiser at the Station 13 Event Center is seeking founder donations of $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for couples. Host donations are listed at $2,500 and a sponsor donation is going for $1,000.
Bynum, who often makes a point of praising the cooperation he’s enjoyed with the City Council, declined to say which candidates his PAC would support for City Council next year and which ones it wouldn’t.
“No decisions will be made on endorsements until filing closes,” Bynum said.
But he insisted he is not looking to put conservative or Republican candidates on the council.
“If people haven’t figured out yet that I am a nonpartisan mayor, I don’t know what else I can do,” Bynum said. “Service is what matters to me - not partisanship.”
Bynum’s attempt to keep partisan politics out of governing has not kept people from assigning political motives to his decisions. He was criticized by some conservatives for his embrace of COVID-19 mitigation efforts and upset some moderate- and liberal-leaning Tulsans when he did not stop former President Donald Trump from holding a reelection rally at the BOK Center in June 2020.
Bynum has insisted he had no authority to stop the event and said his role as mayor is to ensure that all political speech is protected, regardless of a person's political affiliation.
The mayor, however, has expressed frustration when proposals such as his call to create an Office of the Independent Monitor for police oversight have been scuttled because some city councilors and community activists wanted the OIM to have more authority.
In August, Bynum met with Ronda Vuillemont-Smith, chairwoman of the Tulsa County Republican Party, and Bob Jack, the organization’s immediate past chairman, to discuss whether the city planned to reimpose a mask mandate. The meeting was requested by Vuillemont-Smith.
It is no secret, meanwhile, that councilors perceived as out of step with the conservative mainstream are expected to be challenged in 2022. Those likely to see opponents from the right include District 7 Councilor Lori Decter Wright and District 4 Councilor Kara Joy McKee.
Bynum has said he will not run for a third term as mayor but has not ruled out running for another office.