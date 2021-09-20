Bynum's new political action committee to support 'Pro-Tulsa Candidates' in 2022 City Council races

"One of the most important determinants for advancing the city in this job is having a City Council you can work with," Bynum said. "It is too important to leave to chance or hope that things will work out for the best."

The fundraiser at the Station 13 Event Center is seeking founder donations of $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for couples. Host donations are listed at $2,500 and a sponsor donation is going for $1,000.

Bynum, who often makes a point of praising the cooperation he’s enjoyed with the City Council, declined to say which candidates his PAC would support for City Council next year and which ones it wouldn’t.

“No decisions will be made on endorsements until filing closes,” Bynum said.

But he insisted he is not looking to put conservative or Republican candidates on the council.

“If people haven’t figured out yet that I am a nonpartisan mayor, I don’t know what else I can do,” Bynum said. “Service is what matters to me - not partisanship.”