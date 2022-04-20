Bynum's FY 2023 budget includes funding for police Real Time Information Center, city employee salary, benefit increases

The fiscal year 2023 budget Mayor G.T. Bynum presented to the City Council on Wednesday reflected the strange times we’re living in.

Thanks to inflation and an economy surging out of the pandemic, the city — which lives off sales and use tax collections — has more money to spend than usual. But with that has come rising costs.

So while the headlines from the mayor’s $944.9 million budget proposal include funding for a Real Time Information Center for the Tulsa Police Department and providing $42 million more for city employee salaries and benefits, Bynum began his presentation talking about all the money the city plans to squirrel away.

“We are establishing the city of Tulsa as one of the most fiscally sound city governments in America,” he said.

The city’s rainy day fund, which receives revenue from a 0.05% dedicated sales tax, is projected to exceed $12 million by June 2023, when FY 2023 ends. That’s up approximately $4 million from where the fund is today and is six times larger than the balance Bynum inherited when he took office in 2016.

In the upcoming fiscal year the city also expects to reach its longtime goal of putting an amount equal to 10% of its general fund into an operating reserve to respond to natural disasters, Bynum said. The FY 2023 general fund budget, which covers most of the city’s day-to-day expenses, is $358 million, up 5% from last year.

The last piece of the mayor’s proposed saving plan calls for setting aside $8.5 million to cover potential cost increases in equipment caused by inflation.

Bynum acknowledged that while significant, the proposed savings would not necessarily be enough to address all of the economic harm another pandemic or great recession could cause, but he said it provides an important safety net.

“We are planting trees today so future public servants can take shelter from the storm,” Bynum said.

The $944.9 million proposed budget, which includes capital expenditures, represents an 18.2% increase over the budget adopted for the current fiscal year.

Real Time Information Center

Bynum is proposing that the city spend $2.5 million on the program, which he said would operate out of City Hall. The funding would pay for equipment, including video cameras, training and 16 or 17 employees. Some would be civilian employees and some would be sworn officers.

The goal, he said, is to have the program up and running by the end of FY 2023.

“At our current staffing levels, the Tulsa Police Department just cannot be everywhere that Tulsans would like them to be all of the time,” Bynum said.

The Real Time Information Center would be equipped with video cameras that are rolling around the clock and that are monitored at all times. Bynum and Police Chief Wendell Franklin have described them as a force multiplier, one they say the city is behind the times in adopting.

“While this concept is new in Tulsa, the reality is that we are way behind most major cities in implementing this technology,” Bynun said.

He stressed that the cameras would be used to combat violent crime at a time when the city’s homicide rate to date is the highest it has been in three years.

“Cameras are placed in high crime areas with community participation in the selection,” Bynum said. “Cameras are not hidden; to the contrary, they are well marked.”

Speaking to reporters after his presentation, Bynum reiterated his intention to work with outside organizations and experts to ensure that the Real Time Information Center operates in such a way as to protect people’s civil liberties and privacy.

“Our goal on this is to protect people,” he said. “And we want to be sure we are doing everything the right way.”

City Employee Compensation

Like employers across the country, Tulsa city government is struggling to fill positions. The Water and Sewer Department alone has more than 100 vacancies.

Bynum’s budget proposal calls for setting a $16-an-hour minimum wage for full-time employees and funds increases up the pay scale to address salary compression. The $42 million increase in spending on salaries and benefits over all job classifications represents a 13% increase over what the city is spending this fiscal year.

Bynum noted that the city this year increased starting pay for police officers and firefighters to the highest level ever but acknowledged that other city employees have not necessarily seen their salaries or benefits increase much at all.

“If we want to be competitive for attracting great team members in a tight labor market, we must remain focused on employee compensation,” he said.

The City Council must approve the FY 2023 budget at least seven days prior to the end of the current fiscal year on June 30. Councilors plan to hold multiple public meetings on the budget before it votes on it. The meetings are all at 5 p.m. on May 18 and 25 as well as June 8 in City Council chambers of City Hall.

