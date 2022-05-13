Bynum visits White House to discuss ARPA funding for law enforcement

Mayor G.T. Bynum visited the White House on Friday to talk about how the city has used American Rescue Plan Act funding to hire new police officers.

Bynum was among a group of elected officials, chiefs of police and community violence intervention specialists from across the country who met with President Biden to discuss the benefits of using ARPA funding to improve public safety in their communities.

Bynum told the Tulsa World late Friday that the city has dedicated the largest portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to public safety.

“I was thankful to be invited to the White House to discuss our approach today and glad to hear President Biden encourage more cities and states to do what we are doing in Tulsa: use these funds to fight violent crime,” Bynum said.

“I used the opportunity to thank the president for directing these funds directly to local communities and stressed that all of our American Rescue Plan Act funding initiatives for public safety have had bipartisan support from the Tulsa City Council.”

Bynum, a Republican, said in early 2021 that “unlike, apparently, other cities out there, we don’t need to be bailed out by anybody.”

He went on to note that the city’s budget was balanced, “but if there are things that we can be doing to help our neighbors through such a challenging time, then we are going to evaluate what those things might be and try to utilize these funds in the most prudent way possible.”

The city has allocated millions of dollars not only for its residents but for the city and city-related functions. The list is long, including money for city golf course repairs, improvements to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center and a new Tulsa International Airport tower.

The city is also spending well over $10 million for police equipment and vehicles. In August, city councilors approved $9.7 million in ARPA funds to pay for signing bonuses to attract new employees.

Under the program, new police officers receive $3,000 — $2,000 when they are hired and $1,000 when they complete the police academy.

As of Friday, 26 sworn TPD personnel and seven 911 employees have been hired through the incentive program.

All indications are that the city will spend all $87.8 million in ARPA funds it is expected to receive.

The Tulsa Police Department is currently down more than 120 sworn officers from its authorized strength of 943. It is losing approximately five officers a month through attrition, according to the Police Department.

