Bynum tells Indian Affairs Commission he won't withdraw city's amicus brief supporting McGirt challenge

The court ruled 5-4 in McGirt that Congress had never disestablished the Muscogee Nation reservation. The decision left the state of Oklahoma with no jurisdiction to try criminal cases committed by or against American Indians within the tribe's reservation boundaries.

The ruling has since been applied to the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Seminole and Quapaw reservations, as well.

The state is seeking to have McGirt overturned or, at a minimum, modified to allow the state to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in Indian Country.

Cheryl Cohenour, chairwoman of the Indian Affairs Commission, thanked the mayor late Tuesday for his response and reiterated her disappointment in the city’s action.

“It makes the city appear to discount their Native American citizens and their tribal rights to sovereignty,” Cohenour said. “Tribal sovereignty is much stronger than a city entity. The Supreme Court ruling regarding McGirt reinforced tribal sovereignty. I hope people understand this point going forward.”

In his letter, Bynum thanked the commission for its work on behalf of the city and tribal members but said that ultimately the organization was not in a position to advise the city on McGirt.