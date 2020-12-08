Bynum says resuming full police academies top public safety priority

Returning annual police academies to their maximum capacity is his top public safety priority in the coming year, Mayor G.T. Bynum told an advisory group Tuesday.

"No. 1 for us is a focus on moving toward the recommended manpower level that we need within the Tulsa Police Department," Bynum told a meeting of the Mayor's Police and Community Coalition.

Bynum said the department grew from about 730 sworn officers several years ago to 850 earlier this year. He indicated the force shrank a little in recent months because of retirement and attrition.

Bynum said the recommended strength is 915 officers.

For several years, the city had been able to fund academies for the maximum 90 new officers annually. This year, though, it cut back because of the COVID-19 recession.

Bynum said the city is on track to meet its current budget, despite an 8% drop in sales tax receipts.

Some of the additional police personnel, Bynum said, would be deployed as community resource officers.

"It makes such a difference when you have an officer or officers who are able to be out on foot in the community meeting people," he said.