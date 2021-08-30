Bynum says police needed more for crime fighting than for enforcing mask mandate — for now

Mayor G.T. Bynum said Monday that he cannot justify taking police off the streets to enforce the COVID-19 mask ordinance some think the city should adopt.

"For me, the issue of a mandate is purely one of when or if we utilize the Tulsa Police Department to enforce what people should be doing anyway," Bynum said during a live-streamed press conference.

"That's my concern. It's not some philosophical disagreement with mask orders. I signed one last summer, and if our health care systems were to come to me … and said we need to do this to stay operational, … there would be no question in my mind about supporting that."

Bynum said there is no question that masks should be worn.

"There's not a lot of debate about the necessity and safety of that," he said.

"But if I'm going to pull a police officer off of fighting crime, especially when we're in the midst of gang violence the likes of which we haven't seen in a generation, … I'm going to have to have a greater sense of urgency from our health care systems."

Dr. Tim Young, chief clinical officer for Ascension St. John, said his system does not favor a mandate because it does not want to give people a false sense of security.