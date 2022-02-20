Bynum says he's not involved in fundraiser for challenger in District 4 City Council race

Mayor G.T. Bynum had to say it again last week: He and his Greater Tulsa PAC are not endorsing any City Council candidates until the filing period is over. That’s not until June 16.

The subject surfaced once more when Bynum’s former deputy mayor, Michael Junk, and former City Councilor Ben Kimbro sent out an invitation for a fundraiser they are sponsoring for a candidate challenging District 4 Councilor Kara Joy McKee.

Junk, who also served as Bynum's campaign manager in 2016, is married to Bynum’s chief of staff, Kathryn Junk. Kathryn Junk’s brother, Jacob Heisten, is listed as the chairman of the GT PAC.

The political action committee is not mentioned on the invitation, and Bynum said Friday he knew nothing about the fundraiser for Nabholz executive Michael Feamster until he received an invitation.

“Nobody asked me about it, and they don’t need to,” Bynum said. “They (Michael Junk and Kimbro) are their own people and can make their own decisions."

McKee said that after she learned of the fundraiser she asked Bynum whether Michael Junk was representing him in opposing her.