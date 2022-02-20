Bynum says he's not involved in fundraiser for challenger in District 4 City Council race

Mayor G.T. Bynum had to say it again last week: He and his Greater Tulsa PAC are not endorsing any City Council candidates until the filing period is over. That’s not until June 16.
The subject surfaced once more when Bynum’s former deputy mayor, Michael Junk, and former City Councilor Ben Kimbro sent out an invitation for a fundraiser they are sponsoring for a candidate challenging District 4 Councilor Kara Joy McKee.
Junk, who also served as Bynum's campaign manager in 2016, is married to Bynum’s chief of staff, Kathryn Junk. Kathryn Junk’s brother, Jacob Heisten, is listed as the chairman of the GT PAC.
The political action committee is not mentioned on the invitation, and Bynum said Friday he knew nothing about the fundraiser for Nabholz executive Michael Feamster until he received an invitation.
“Nobody asked me about it, and they don’t need to,” Bynum said. “They (Michael Junk and Kimbro) are their own people and can make their own decisions."
McKee said that after she learned of the fundraiser she asked Bynum whether Michael Junk was representing him in opposing her.
“The mayor assured me that he is not backing this guy to run against me. I hope he will say so publicly to avoid any confusion,” McKee said. “Even the appearance that Mayor Bynum is trying to unseat councilors would get in the way of the work we should be doing together for the good of all Tulsans.”
Bynum said he told McKee that he is “not getting involved in any races or endorsing anybody until filing is over and we actually know who is running.”
Michael Junk said Friday that he hasn’t spoken with Bynum about the PAC since it held a fundraiser in September.
“It is not something that I am involved in,” Junk said. “This has nothing to do with the mayor or my wife.”
Junk, manager of public relations and marketing for QuikTrip, said Feamster is a long-time friend whose values align with his.
“This is a personal check that I wrote because it’s in the best interests of my family as a resident of Tulsa, and the company I work for,” Junk said.
The subject had never come up with his wife “until there is someone writing a story about it,” Junk said.
Bynum has said previously that he suggested forming the political action committee last summer after hearing from supporters who wanted to help council candidates who share his goals for moving Tulsa forward.
The PAC’s listed purpose is to support pro-Tulsa candidates for City Council. Bynum has described that term to mean individuals of diverse backgrounds and opinions “who are focused on how we find common ground and move the city forward rather than focusing on differences and stoking division for their own political benefit.”
Bynum said Friday that it is the responsibility of elected officials to be adults and recognize that in the democratic process, people take sides.
“But when it’s over, you still need to be able to work together.”
He also noted that McKee's husband is an executive with the Cherokee Nation.
"But that has not stopped me from discussing our McGirt position with her or supporting her creation of a tribal relations committee," Bynum said. "I would hope that people can respect the independence of spouses and keep a focus on collaborative work."
Bynum stressed that he would continue to work with McKee to move the city forward and expressed confidence in Kathryn Junk’s ability to do the same.
“And my hope is that Councilor McKee will have the same mindset and approach,” Bynum said.
McKee said she has great relationships with many members of the mayor's staff, "and I hope that continues."
The filing period for City Council elections is June 13-15. The general election is scheduled for Aug. 23, with runoff elections, if necessary, on Nov. 8.