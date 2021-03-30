Bynum says he appreciates state lawmakers' desire to protect 'law-abiding citizens' during riots

The bills have been approved by their chambers of origin and are going through the committee process in the opposite chambers.

Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, one of the sponsors of HB 1674, said he hasn’t discussed the proposal with Bynum.

But the two seem to agree on what the proposal is intended to accomplish.

“People may not think of it this way, (but) would it be legal for me to grab somebody by the shoulders and keep them from doing what they want to do in order to get my point across?” McDugle said. “No, it wouldn’t be.

“But when we step in front of a vehicle on a road and we block it with 10 or 15 people, and they can’t go where they want to go, that’s equivalent to that. And so what I am trying to do is just say, ‘Guys, peaceful protests are great, let’s stick to the peaceful side of it.’

“And when you are impeding on the freedoms of others, this is no longer peaceful.”

McDugle said his proposed legislation should not be interpreted as giving immunity to people who would harm someone because they disagree with them.