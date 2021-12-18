Bynum: Phone calls from business leaders not a factor in city's decision to file brief supporting overturning McGirt

The city of Tulsa came close to not filing an amicus brief in support of the state’s effort to overturn or limit the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling despite receiving calls from CEOs of some of the region’s largest employers urging it to do so.

In response to questions from the Tulsa World, Mayor G.T. Bynum outlined the series of events that put the filing in jeopardy and triggered the response from area business leaders.

“I received an initial draft pretty close to when our deadline was that I thought was just not in keeping of the spirit of the relationship that I have tried to have with the tribes,” Bynum said. “My intent with our brief was much more to just convey the reality of what our (police) officers in the field were experiencing and the challenges that they and the courts and crime victims were experiencing, not to attack the tribes or convey any sort of ill intent on their part, because I don’t think there is.”

Bynum said he told the City Attorney’s Office that if the city was not afforded time to revise the brief it would not submit one, and that message was conveyed to the state Attorney General’s Office.