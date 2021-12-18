Bynum: Phone calls from business leaders not a factor in city's decision to file brief supporting overturning McGirt

The city of Tulsa came close to not filing an amicus brief in support of the state’s effort to overturn or limit the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling despite receiving calls from CEOs of some of the region’s largest employers urging it to do so.
In response to questions from the Tulsa World, Mayor G.T. Bynum outlined the series of events that put the filing in jeopardy and triggered the response from area business leaders.
“I received an initial draft pretty close to when our deadline was that I thought was just not in keeping of the spirit of the relationship that I have tried to have with the tribes,” Bynum said. “My intent with our brief was much more to just convey the reality of what our (police) officers in the field were experiencing and the challenges that they and the courts and crime victims were experiencing, not to attack the tribes or convey any sort of ill intent on their part, because I don’t think there is.”
Bynum said he told the City Attorney’s Office that if the city was not afforded time to revise the brief it would not submit one, and that message was conveyed to the state Attorney General’s Office.
“And that word spread throughout the community through some means, I don’t know who,” Bynum said. “And then I did start to hear from a number of really major employers in the region … that let me know it was very important to them that we submit this brief, that they have tremendous concerns about the implications of this decision on the economy in eastern Oklahoma, on the predictability of lending and the regulatory environment.”
Bynum also heard from the Governor’s Office — though not from Gov. Kevin Stitt himself — and Attorney General John O’Connor.
“I told both of them, ‘If we have the time to revise it, then we’re going to submit it. But if we don’t, then we’re not,’” Bynum said. “It ended up we were able to make the revisions in the time that it took to submit it.
"And so we worked to revise the draft to be much more factually based and less inflammatory, and that is the brief we ended up submitting."
The calls from the roughly half-dozen business leaders were not a factor in deciding whether or not to file the brief, Bynum said, but they were enlightening.
“Because it was a realization that there are a lot of significant employers in this region who have grave concerns about the ramifications of this decision but don’t want to get into the kind of public fight that you have seen occurring, and so they are staying under the radar, but their concerns are there,” Bynum said.
He declined to name the businesses he heard from but did explain why he has never spoken publicly about their concerns.
“The main reason was because we felt that, as a city government, our area of expertise to share in this related to law enforcement,” Bynum said. “That is our primary role that is impacted by this decision, and that is what we were asked to submit a brief on.”
Bynum said he has not discussed the impact of the Supreme Court ruling with the Tulsa Regional Chamber. The Chamber declined to answer Friday when asked by the Tulsa World whether the organization supports the city's decision to file the amicus brief.
“We spoke with our government affairs team, and at this time we don’t have anything to contribute to your story,” Director of Communications Taylor Lippitt said in an email.
The AG’s Office emailed the city on Aug. 17 to ask if it would consider submitting an amicus brief laying out how McGirt was playing out on the ground from both the criminal and civil side. The brief would be due Sept. 6.
The city paid the California-based law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP $15,000 to prepare the brief. It’s the same firm the city paid $25,000 to prepare a separate amicus brief before McGirt v. Oklahoma was argued at the Supreme Court.
The court ruled in 2020 in the case, finding that Congress had never disestablished the Muscogee Nation reservation, leaving the state of Oklahoma with no jurisdiction to try criminal cases committed by or against American Indians within the tribe’s reservation boundaries.
The ruling has subsequently been applied to the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Seminole and Quapaw reservations.
The city submitted its friend of the court brief in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, one of dozens of petitions the state has filed in its effort to overturn or modify McGirt. The Supreme Court will decide in early January which cases, if any, to accept as challenges to the landmark ruling.
The city’s brief argues in part that the Supreme Court’s ruling has led to confusion over jurisdiction, delays in justice and a lack of prosecutions.
Bynum said the decision to file the brief was not one he took lightly or without careful consideration.
“Because I knew that it would anger our tribal partners who view this as a fight with the state and that they would not want us involved in it,” Bynum said. “But, again, I felt a responsibility, as the largest law enforcement agency impacted by this, that the experience of our officers in the field and the victims that they are trying to assist needed to be shared.”
In recent weeks Bynum has met with city councilors and the chiefs of the Creek, Cherokee and Osage nations to explain his reasoning for filing the brief and to give them an opportunity to question him about the decision.
“I wanted to visit with them (the tribes) and just explain to them why we felt it was necessary to submit this and that they are incredibly important partners to us and that … regardless of what the decision on this is, the city of Tulsa isn’t going anywhere and neither are the three tribal governments or the state of Oklahoma,” Bynum said. “So it is really important that all of us work together moving forward to make this the best place it can be for the people that live here.”
The Tulsa World called and emailed several tribal officials for comment on this story but had not received a response by late Saturday.