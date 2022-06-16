Bynum acknowledges calling City Council chairwoman "so self-righteous" during public meeting

Mayor G.T. Bynum acknowledged Thursday that he referred to City Council Chairman Lori Decter Wright as “so self-righteous” during the council’s Wednesday night discussion of the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget.

The remark was not audible to the audience at the time, but on the TGOV recording of the meeting a voice can be heard saying, “She’s so self…” as Wright is speaking about the council’s failure to approve a budget amendment she had asked them to consider.

Bynum confirmed Thursday that the voice on the recording is his and that he was muttering to himself, “She is so self-righteous.”

“Councilor Decter Wright had just failed to pass an amendment that could have endangered the livelihoods of 225 police officers and firefighters, springing it on everyone at the last minute,” Bynum said. “She repeatedly interrupted other councilors while they were attempting to express their views during the debate.”

Wright said her proposed budget amendment should have come as no surprise, as she and other councilors had been working for weeks to identify funding for priorities that have been on the table for years.

“If scrutinizing a $945 million budget to ensure that after several years of repeated budget cuts and calls to act on long overdue and neglected needs of our city makes certain individuals feel the need to disparage me and my leadership style, so be it,” Wright said. “I encourage anyone who wants to see and hear the council meeting to review the archived video for themselves.”

Wright said councilors have heard from residents across the city who are concerned that the budgeting priorities that emerged in the earlier mayor-council budget retreat, including animal welfare, mental health services, and housing, were not addressed in the proposed budget.

“Last week, I made the mayor aware of the concerns expressed by the public and amplified the need for a response,” she said. “I and other councilors began making inquiries about crafting possible budget amendments to meet the needs.”

For several years it has been standard practice for councilors to unanimously approve the city budget “without overt scrutiny or stated criticism,” Wright said, let alone offer an amendment.

“But I make no apologies for seeking allocations that achieve more of our funding goals and obligations,” she said. “Any city councilor has the authority to make an amendment to the proposed budget; in fact, it is one of the most important powers we have in our strong mayor form of government.

“Tasked with approving the largest budget in the history of our city, I felt morally compelled to ensure that all opportunities to fund established priorities for this budget were met and made a motion to amend the budget and take action accordingly.”

Much of Wednesday night’s budget focused on whether the city should allocate $2.55 million to the Police Department to fund a Real Time Information Center.

Wright’s proposal was to pay for the project out of the fund balance in the city’s permanent public safety sales tax collections. Her motion also called for using $5 million from the fund balance to pay for Fire Department staffing and salary increases, subject to their contract negotiations with the city.

As part of the Vision Tulsa package, Tulsans approved a permanent public safety sales tax in 2016 to fund additional police officers, firefighters and 911 workers.

Using public safety sales tax revenue to pay for the Real Time Information Center, Wright argued, would free up an equal amount in the general fund that could be used for needs residents have been asking the city to address for years.

City Finance Department officials had cautioned against dipping into the permanent public safety tax’s fund balance, noting that they do not believe the fund can sustain the additional $5 million annual expenditure long term.

After her proposed budget amendment failed, Wright said she was “sorry that creative, out-of-the-box thinking did not prevail tonight.”

“Please encourage all of your city councilors to think outside of what’s just served up to us and really look at our opportunities when we have them,” she added.

It was then that Bynum referred to her as “so self-righteous”.

“She offered the amendment against the guidance of the city Finance Department, who shared their concerns about the potential consequences,” Bynum said Thursday. “She belittled the sincere concerns of citizens who attended the meeting.

“And then she editorialized after the vote that ‘I’m sorry that creative out-of-the-box thinking did not prevail tonight.’ Raiding a fund that exists to employ first responders is not ‘creative’ or ‘out-of-the-box.’

“After watching her dismissive and disrespectful treatment of my council colleagues, citizen speakers, and city staff throughout the meeting, her last comment caused me to mutter that observation to myself in disbelief, and it was picked up on the broadcast.”

