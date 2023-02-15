Related Content DOCUMENT: Sample ballot for Broken Arrow vote on PSO franchise agreement

Broken Arrow residents have voted to continue a 25-year franchise agreement between the city and Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

In a special election Tuesday, more than 68% of voters approved the agreement, in which customers will pay a new 1% fee to be used at the city's discretion for economic development initiatives. The average residential customer can expect to pay about $1.25 more per month when the new agreement takes effect within 30 days.

A 2% franchise fee, in place since the previous agreement was approved in 1998, generates about $2.4 million annually and funds multiple government services, City Manager Michael Spurgeon said. The additional 1% would be earmarked for economic development initiatives, including infrastructure improvements and incentives for businesses expanding or relocating to Broken Arrow.

“The private sector has choices about where to locate its operations, and we are consistently competing with other communities to attract new business to Broken Arrow,” he said in a statement.

The 1% fee is estimated to raise just over $1 million annually, Spurgeon said, with about 50% to 60% of the revenue used for maintenance and repair of rights of way, as well as public health and safety improvements, and the balance going toward an incentive fund.

“The most important part of the franchise agreement is that it gives PSO the right to use city streets, alleys and rights of way to service its electrical grid,” PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said ahead of the vote. “That speeds our response to storms and to extending service to new customers in a fast-growing city.”

Mayor Debra Wimpee said city staff began working on the new franchise more than a year ago and allows PSO to respond most efficiently during weather emergencies and when power outages are reported.

"It is encouraging to see residents exercising their right to vote and approving this agreement to help improve BA for the next quarter century," Wimpee said in a statement.

PSO President Leigh Anne Strahler thanked the community for the "vote of confidence" Tuesday.

“PSO and Broken Arrow have been partners for decades," Strahler said in a statement. "Franchise renewal means that successful relationship will continue for years to come.”

Featured video: State receives $85 million ‘mega grant’ for I-44/U.S. 75 interchange