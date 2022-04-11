Broken Arrow seeks grant to widen street to 7 lanes

The city of Broken Arrow is seeking a $25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support the Ninth Street Corridor Safety Improvement Project to improve traffic flow from Kenosha (71st) to Albany (61st) streets.

The proposed project would widen Ninth Street, also known as Lynn Lane Road and 177th East Avenue, from five to seven lanes — three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane and a new westbound entrance ramp to the Broken Arrow Expressway, Oklahoma 51.

The requested grant is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity — or RAISE — Transportation Discretionary Grants Program. The money, if approved, would be used to make improvements to the street's bridge and interchange reconfiguration with the Broken Arrow Expressway.

At its April 5 meeting, the City Council authorized Mayor Debra Wimpee to send a letter supporting the project to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

On a recent trip to Washington, D.C., Wimpee said the council secured the support of the city’s congressional delegation. U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., has already sent a letter to accompany the grant application. U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s office has said his correspondence is on the way.

In addition to mitigating congestion and traffic accidents, the proposed project will increase overall safety by constructing an area of separation between vehicles and pedestrians, the city said in a news release.

“We believe this is a critical infrastructure project for our community, and we enthusiastically support it,” Wimpee said.

“We believe the project will greatly improve pedestrian and vehicular traffic flow in the area,” she said. “This will allow lower-income residents better access to goods, services, recreational areas, and local places of employment.”

The RAISE Grant, if awarded, would supplement existing local funds from the 2018 general obligation bond and possible state of Oklahoma funding.