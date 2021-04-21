Broken Arrow repeals mask resolution

The Broken Arrow City Council, with a new mayor and a new makeup after a recent election, voted 4-1 on Tuesday to repeal the resolution it passed March 2 encouraging people to wear masks in the city.
Councilor Johnnie Parks, who voted for the resolution in March, voted against its repeal.
Newly chosen Vice Mayor Christi Gillespie and new Mayor Debra Wimpee requested the repeal. Gillespie made the motion "just based on the fact the other cities have done away with their mandates and resolutions," she said.
Tulsa's mask mandate is set to expire at the end of this month, and the Sand Springs City Council is expected to vote on lifting that city's mandate next week.
Gillespie also cited the availability of vaccines and the decline of new COVID-19 cases.
She said local sales tax receipts from the month the resolution was in place was down to 2.7% growth from the same month a year earlier, whereas earlier months this year were nearly 15% higher than last year.
Parks said he was in favor of the repeal but that he would not vote for it because he thinks the city's businesses should have gotten advance notice so they could enact their own policies on masks.
Councilor Scott Eudey, who also voted for the resolution last month, said he did so because business owners had requested it. He said Tuesday that he has since talked to Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce members who were about "50-50" in favor of the resolution, and he said he now does not see a reason to keep the resolution in place.
Noting that his grandfather died of COVID-19 last week, Eudey said the disease is "a very real disease impacting very real people. I feel like in much of the debate over this, that actually got lost. I feel like we forgot there are actually real people suffering from this."
However, he said he agreed with Gillespie on the decline of the numbers and said he was in favor of the repeal.
The mask resolution, which passed 3-2 at the council's March 2 meeting, was requested by former Mayor Craig Thurmond. New City Councilor Lisa Ford, who was sworn in Tuesday evening, defeated Thurmond in the Ward 2 council race on April 6. Wimpee, who retained her seat on the council in that election, was also sworn in to her new term Tuesday.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, the councilors elected Wimpee mayor and Gillespie vice mayor. Councilors elect the officers from among their own ranks. Wimpee and Gillespie will serve two-year terms as mayor and vice mayor.