Broken Arrow repeals mask resolution

The Broken Arrow City Council, with a new mayor and a new makeup after a recent election, voted 4-1 on Tuesday to repeal the resolution it passed March 2 encouraging people to wear masks in the city.

Councilor Johnnie Parks, who voted for the resolution in March, voted against its repeal.

Newly chosen Vice Mayor Christi Gillespie and new Mayor Debra Wimpee requested the repeal. Gillespie made the motion "just based on the fact the other cities have done away with their mandates and resolutions," she said.

Tulsa's mask mandate is set to expire at the end of this month, and the Sand Springs City Council is expected to vote on lifting that city's mandate next week.

Gillespie also cited the availability of vaccines and the decline of new COVID-19 cases.

She said local sales tax receipts from the month the resolution was in place was down to 2.7% growth from the same month a year earlier, whereas earlier months this year were nearly 15% higher than last year.

Parks said he was in favor of the repeal but that he would not vote for it because he thinks the city's businesses should have gotten advance notice so they could enact their own policies on masks.