Broken Arrow residents may vote next week to renew a franchise agreement between the city and Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

The question for voters in Tuesday's special election will be whether to renew a 25-year agreement; the previous agreement approved in 1998 ends in May.

"The most important part of the franchise agreement is that it gives PSO the right to use city streets, alleys and rights of way to service its electrical grid," PSO spokesman Wayne Greene said. "That speeds our response to storms and to extending service to new customers in a fast-growing city."

According to the agreement, customers would continue to pay a 2% franchise fee as well as a new 1% fee PSO would collect and remit to the city monthly.

"The 2+1 structure is very similar to the extension that Tulsa voters approved last February with a 75%-plus majority. The total of 3% is the most common fee structure in the state," Greene said.

The 2% franchise fee generates about $2.4 million annually and is used to pay for multiple government services, City Manager Michael Spurgeon said. The additional 1% would be earmarked for economic development initiatives, including infrastructure improvements and incentives for businesses expanding or relocating to Broken Arrow.

"We would like to ask the voters' support of this. … The private sector has choices, and we're competing with other communities that have these type of funds that are available," Spurgeon said in a Tuesday City Council meeting.

The 1% fee would raise just over $1 million annually, Spurgeon said, with about 50% to 60% of the revenue used for maintenance and repair of rights of way, as well as public health and safety improvements, and the balance going toward an incentive fund.

Spurgeon said the agreement is necessary to ensure that PSO won't require permits or City Council approval to start improvement projects. Mayor Debra Wimpee added that the agreement allows PSO to respond most efficiently during weather emergencies and when power outages are reported.

According to Wimpee, cities that have a voter-approved franchise agreement pay one-third the cost of street lighting that municipalities without an ordinance agreement pay.

Spurgeon said he and the city's Legal Department have worked for the past year negotiating the agreement, as well as the accompanying ordinance.

Spurgeon said councilors were concerned about increased fees for customers, but he said the extra 1% fee would amount to about $1.25 more per month.

That's "less than $15 a year to create this fund that will be able to help us with economic development initiatives," he said.

Those with questions may go to poweringba.com for more information or to submit comments to PSO.

"Franchise extensions are almost never rejected because voters recognize the importance of continuity in servicing the electrical grid," Greene said.

According to Spurgeon, if the franchise agreement fails to pass, city officials would have to negotiate a fee for PSO to use Broken Arrow rights of way, but "PSO is not going to stop providing electricity on Feb. 15."

He said a failed vote would prompt community surveys to find out what brought people out in opposition, with a new initiative that would follow based on the feedback.

“PSO has been Broken Arrow’s partner in growth for decades, providing safe, affordable, dependable power to a growing community,” PSO President Leigh Anne Strahler said in a statement. “Renewing the PSO franchise will allow that successful relationship to continue and prosper along with Broken Arrow.”

