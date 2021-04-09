Broken Arrow ousts mayor, welcomes third female city councilor

The path to Lisa Ford's bid for Broken Arrow City Council began with a spattering of graffiti.
It was years ago, and the then stay-at-home mom worried that the sudden vandalism spelled imminent doom for the safety she felt in her neighborhood.
Police told her the tagging problem was likely to grow if the anonymous artists returned to find their work standing, and she found herself crossing the street, reaching out to the homeowners whose privacy fences had been targeted.
They weren't quite as excited as she was to fix the problem, but she happened to have the right paint, and with their permission, she and her kids covered the markings. She even reached out to the city, which — with apparent surprise at the offer — allowed her to paint over some graffiti at a nearby a retention pond, as well.
"We never had any other problem," Ford said.
It wasn't long before she was engrossed in crime prevention, and her eventual 20-year job at the Broken Arrow Police Department as the crime prevention specialist and community liaison led to so many connections that she became a go-to source for problem solving, even when the problem didn't involve her department.
"I kind of became the city's 411, and I loved that," she said. "(People) would go, 'Well, you need to call Lisa about that.'"
And she'd be sure to see an outcome. If her city contact didn't reach out to the resident to whom she'd directed the employee in a reasonable amount of time, the worker could expect a call from her. When she learned that silence was the case in her City Council ward more often than not, she decided it was time for a change.
“That’s just customer service, just the right thing to do," she said. "I just thought the citizens needed to be heard.”
On Tuesday, Ford unseated incumbent Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond in Ward 2 by a 4,811 to 3,335 vote.
Her election, along with incumbent Councilor Debra Wimpee's finish atop a three-candidate field in Ward 1 and Councilor Christi Gillespie's continuing term serving the residents of Ward 3, marks the first time in the city's history that three female city councilors will serve alongside one another.
But each woman agreed that the victory in history is not so much about their gender but about being the best candidates for their respective roles.
"There was a lot of excitement," Gillespie said of the moment results were annoucned at Wimpee and Ford's joint watch party. "Lots of cheering, lots of celebrating and just a huge positive vibe about moving forward in a positive way in our city.
"There’s been a lot of yuck in the past year to talk about."
Ford agreed. She said she ran on a tagline of "One BA" in response to the fallout from the mask mandate that never came to be.
"I just felt like we were so divided," Ford said, acknowledging the passion on both sides of the issue. "It just split our town apart."
"We obviously need to start bridging the gap," Wimpee said. "2020 was divisive and hostile in so many ways. … We need to not let our guard down but get back to fellowship."
If anything good came from the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a booming economy relative to surrounding areas that halted most business operations and a chance to educate the masses on how the city functions, Gillespie said.
"There are people in our city that would have never been engaged but now are," she said. “The more people that learn about how our city runs and why public safety is so important and how things are paid for, that is a really good thing.”
Moving forward, the women expressed their desires to focus on the city's infrastructure planning and development, including water treatment plants, as well as investments in public safety as the community continues to grow.
"I see (Ford) as just fitting right in," Wimpee said. "She's a quick learner, and she loves our city."
Wimpee and Ford will begin their new terms at noon on Monday, April 19, with a public swearing-in ceremony during the City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at City Hall, 220 S. First Street, according to a city news release.
Following the ceremony, the three women will join Councilor Johnnie Parks and current Vice Mayor Scott Eudey to nominate and elect a new mayor and vice mayor.
The council selects a mayor from among its members every two years, Gillespie said, and this year, she's pushing for Wimpee.
"It's no secret," she said, adding that she's teased the "energizer bunny" about the position for quite some time. "(Wimpee) already kind of is that person. She's always out there.
"She will be amazing because she has a love for our city. We all do in different ways."
Asked for comment, Wimpee said her focus has been on getting reelected and reunifying the city.
As for the mayoral seat, "we will just have to see what happens on the 20th," she said.