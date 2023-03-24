OKLAHOMA CITY — A Broken Arrow lawmaker argued with police and warned officers they had "messed up" before being arrested on a public drunkenness complaint Thursday.

Republican Rep. Dean Davis, 50, flashed his legislative ID card after an officer had handcuffed him outside a bar in Oklahoma City, according to an arrest report.

This marks Davis' second arrest since he was first elected in 2018. He disputes any wrongdoing.

The document indicates Davis and at least one other state representative, who was not named, were drinking on the patio of a Bricktown bar called Skinny Slims at around 2:11 a.m. Thursday. The bar is located just down the street from an Oklahoma City Police station.

The report said it's a violation of state law for patrons to be consuming alcoholic beverages at a bar after 2 a.m., so officers commanded the three men on the patio to leave. They did not comply, according to the report.

One of the officers reportedly talked to a bartender who said she had repeatedly asked the men to leave, but they kept saying that they were state representatives.

At one point, Davis became argumentative with officers, according to the report. Officers asked him twice more to put his drink down and leave. Davis then put his drink down and tried to show officers a credential.

He then "stated (something) to the effect of 'you don't know how bad you messed up, you will find out tomorrow,'" the report states.

After he had been handcuffed and walked to a patrol car, Davis told the officer to look at his card indicating he's a member of the Oklahoma House, according to the report.

Davis reportedly demanded the officer call his superiors and the Fraternal Order of Police. The lawmaker had watery eyes and slurred speech, according to the report.

On the drive to the Oklahoma County Detention Center, "Davis kept saying things to the effect of 'he feels sorry for me and that we will see how this turns out,'" the officer reported.

After being released from jail at 5:19 a.m. Thursday, Davis later appeared at the Capitol during a full legislative day.

On the House floor, Davis did not mention the arrest, but he apologized to his colleagues for the events of the prior evening becoming an "unnecessary distraction" from legislative work. He also disputed any wrongdoing.

In September, Davis entered into a plea deal in relation to a 2019 arrest in Broken Arrow.

Davis pleaded no contest to charges of driving while impaired, speeding in excess of the lawful maximum limit and obstructing an officer.

He received a deferred sentence and agreed to pay about $1,000 in court fines, fees and assessments. His six-month probationary period ended March 3.

After his 2019 arrest, Davis begged for help from other state lawmakers and law enforcement officials, according to jail phone recordings.

Davis also was arrested in 2010 on a DUI complaint, but records from that case are sealed.