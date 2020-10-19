Broken Arrow holds topping out ceremony for replacement fire station

BROKEN ARROW — Officials on Monday held a topping out ceremony for a new fire station.
The ceremony for Broken Arrow Fire Station 3 was held at the project site on the west side of 23rd Street (County Line Road/193rd East Avenue), north of the Creek Turnpike at approximately 115th Street.
The new station will replace an older Station 3, currently located about two miles away on Elm Place north of Jasper (131st) Street.
“We use a great deal of data and research to determine the most effective location for our resources, including this and all future fire stations, in order to maintain quick response times and superior customer service to our citizens,” Fire Chief Jeremy Moore said in a statement.
“We are pleased to see this new home for our firefighters coming one step closer to completion.”
Once complete, the new Fire Station 3 will have three bays sized and equipped for modern firefighting apparatus.
Reco Enterprises is building the station, which will cost about $3.8 million. The project is funded by voter-approved 2011 and 2014 general obligation bonds.
A topping out ceremony was held as the uppermost structural beam was put in place instead of having a traditional groundbreaking because that was not possible because a shelter-in-place order was in effect at the time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
The BAFD came into existence as a volunteer fire department on June 15, 1906, and was established as a full-time paid department on Jan. 1, 1964, according to the city's website.
Since 1964, the department has grown from five full-time personnel and one fire station to more than 170 employees and seven fire stations serving a population of more than 110,000.
It serves the city's 110-square-mile area.
Featured video
Gallery: Best Eastern Oklahoma fall foliage drives and destinations
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.