Broken Arrow elects city's first female mayor, vice mayor duo
For the first time in Broken Arrow history, a female mayor and a female vice mayor will hold office at the same time.

Broken Arrow city councilors elected Debra Wimpee mayor and Christi Gillespie vice mayor at their regular meeting Tuesday following the swearing-in of Wimpee and Lisa Ford. Wimpee retained her seat on the council and Ford was elected to a first term on the council in elections earlier this month.

Councilors elect the mayor and vice mayor from among their own ranks. Wimpee and Gillespie will serve two-year terms as mayor and vice mayor.

With the addition of Ford, Broken Arrow now has three women serving concurrently on the City Council.

Wimpee won reelection in a three-candidate Ward 1 race by more than 700 votes, while Ford defeated former Mayor Craig Thurmond in the Ward 2 race.

Wimpee

