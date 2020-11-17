Broken Arrow City Council takes no action after talking about COVID-19 hospitalizations

BROKEN ARROW — With the rate of new COVID-19 cases spiking in Broken Arrow, the City Council heard a report on numbers Tuesday evening but remained noncommittal about whether to implement a mask mandate.
Mayor Craig Thurmond and councilors discussed requiring citizens to mask up after hearing an update on infection rates in Broken Arrow. City Manager Michael Spurgeon told councilors the new-case rate in Broken Arrow has risen to 427.7 cases per 100,000 as of the week of Nov. 6-14, having continued to climb since late October. The rate was already well above that of Tulsa, which has had a mask requirement since July 17.
City Councilor Johnnie Parks said Broken Arrow city leaders need to do more than just discuss the merits of a mandate and take action. Parks said he doesn’t like wearing a mask but will wear one to protect himself and others.
“I’m still convinced masks do help,” Parks said. “It doesn’t get rid of it (the spread of COVID-19), but it helps.”
Councilors Debra Wimpee and Christi Gillespie took issue with a potential mandate, with Wimpee also questioning multiple hospital associations’ sounding of alarms over hospital capacity.
Oklahoma set records Tuesday for COVID-19 hospitalizations with 1,434 hospitalized and 447 in ICU, according to state data.
All Tulsa ICU beds were filled Nov. 9, but Wimpee said hospitals can expand their capacity for new patients by stopping elective surgeries.
Wimpee also reiterated her belief that wearing a mask should remain a personal choice and responsibility, specifically saying it’s up to those who are unhealthy or immunocompromised to self-isolate.
Much of Tuesday night’s conversation and subsequent public comments about mask mandates went into anecdotal discussion. But all councilors eventually touched on the community’s engagement on the issue through social media, email or otherwise.
Vice Mayor Scott Eudey said he doesn’t understand how mask wearing became a political issue and not a common courtesy. He said hateful sentiments from both sides of the debate have left him questioning whether people have the decency to think of anyone but themselves.
“I will always err on the side of liberty,” Eudey said. “But, my God, do we deserve it?”
