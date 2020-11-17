Broken Arrow City Council takes no action after talking about COVID-19 hospitalizations

BROKEN ARROW — With the rate of new COVID-19 cases spiking in Broken Arrow, the City Council heard a report on numbers Tuesday evening but remained noncommittal about whether to implement a mask mandate.

Mayor Craig Thurmond and councilors discussed requiring citizens to mask up after hearing an update on infection rates in Broken Arrow. City Manager Michael Spurgeon told councilors the new-case rate in Broken Arrow has risen to 427.7 cases per 100,000 as of the week of Nov. 6-14, having continued to climb since late October. The rate was already well above that of Tulsa, which has had a mask requirement since July 17.

City Councilor Johnnie Parks said Broken Arrow city leaders need to do more than just discuss the merits of a mandate and take action. Parks said he doesn’t like wearing a mask but will wear one to protect himself and others.

“I’m still convinced masks do help,” Parks said. “It doesn’t get rid of it (the spread of COVID-19), but it helps.”

Councilors Debra Wimpee and Christi Gillespie took issue with a potential mandate, with Wimpee also questioning multiple hospital associations’ sounding of alarms over hospital capacity.