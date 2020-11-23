Broken Arrow City Council denies resolution that would have 'strongly recommended' masks

"Like if people were dead on the road and it was like bubonic plague, everyone would be on board (with masks.) But like, they're not. And I'm not," Ostrom said.

More than 250,000 people in the United States, including more than 1,500 people in Oklahoma, had been reported dead of complications related to COVID-19 as of Monday.

Councilor Johnnie Parks, who cast the lone vote against a motion to deny approval of the resolution, said he believes that a mandate could come from the state level if COVID-19 case numbers continue to increase in the state.

Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart spoke to the Jenks City Council earlier this month in support of a mask mandate and touted it as a way to keep freedom to visit local businesses while protecting them from the novel coronavirus.

Broken Arrow's ZIP code 74012 is among the top in the county in total positive COVID-19 cases, and Vice Mayor Scott Eudey noted in the meeting that 55 Broken Arrow residents have died from the virus. However, Eudey voted to deny the resolution and said he thinks the city lacks the legal authority either to mandate masks or criminalize the refusal to wear one.

He also said he had received "numerous emails" against the resolution because of the view that it did not go far enough.