Broken Arrow City Council candidates speak out in forum ahead of April 6 vote

Broken Arrow residents will be voting for two open City Council seats in the April 6 election.
Debra Wimpee, the incumbent, Jonathan Kelly and Cathy Smythe are running in Ward 1, which includes most of the city north of the Broken Arrow Expressway. Craig Thurmond, the incumbent and current mayor, is opposed by Lisa Ford for Ward 2, which encompasses most of the city north of Washington Street and west of Elm Street.
Candidates discussed their platforms Wednesday in a forum, hosted by the local chamber and Build A Better Broken Arrow, that was streamed online.
Ward 1
Jonathan Kelly said he is an entrepreneur and manages a team of 100 employees who work to grow businesses. He said the primary reason he is running is to make sure the voices of every Broken Arrow resident are heard.
He said he wants to grow community relationships and not spread divisiveness.
In several recent City Council meetings, citizens turned to name-calling and raising voices, especially over the city's debate about mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked about this issue, Kelly said being heard and attacking people with their words are different.
"We need to get back to a place where we can disagree and still get along as humans," Kelly said. "Just because we disagree doesn’t mean I'm wrong or you're wrong."
On the topic of mask mandates, though, Kelly said he believes it is everyone's individual right to decide what is best for themselves. He does not agree with mandates, he said, but businesses can set their own policies that should be followed by the public.
Cathy Smythe is retired from Deloitte Consulting and said she spends much of her free time volunteering for area organizations like the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and the Tulsa Global Alliance.
She said her primary reason for running is to be a watchdog for the city to make sure it is running the way it should be. She said she also was inspired to run based on the current City Council's response to COVID-19 and the lack of a mask mandate.
She said public health is more important than personal freedoms, especially during a pandemic like COVID-19.
"Humans are supposed to care about each other," Smythe said. "Until the world has rid itself of COVID, yes, we will all have to do something for each other to keep it from spreading."
She said the current City Council lost an opportunity to hear disenfranchised voices on the subject during meetings when opponents of mandates yelled and shouted. Those voices drowned out the other voices of people who were in favor of mandates, and councilors did nothing to recognize them.
Debra Wimpee, the Ward 1 incumbent, grew up in Broken Arrow and graduated from Broken Arrow High School in 1990. She owns a retail business in the Rose District.
Her main focus as city councilor has been accessibility and transparency, which she said she practices by being involved in social media and in community organizations.
She said one of the biggest priorities for Broken Arrow is to revitalize business in south Broken Arrow and near 101st Street and Elm Street. She said there are not many blue-collar jobs in south Broken Arrow and not much day-time traffic, so people travel outside the city to Tulsa for services, taking their sales tax money with them.
Wimpee has been an active opponent to mask mandates in Broken Arrow.
"Everyone should decide whether they want to wear mask or not," she said at the candidate forum. She said she does not understand why mask mandates are even being brought up when hospitals are returning to normal and Oklahoma is not reporting COVID data because it is "nonexistent."
Ward 2
Lisa Ford was a crime prevention specialist and community liaison for the Broken Arrow Police Department for 20 years.
She said her primary reason for running is to bring Broken Arrow together. She said the city is very divided right now, in part because of mask mandates, and she wants Broken Arrow to become the "happiest city" in Oklahoma once again.
Ford would not have voted for a mask mandate, she said, but believes people should still practice social distancing because "we are not out of the woods yet."
When asked at the candidate forum about New Orleans Square at the 101st Street and Elm Street shopping area and the decline in business patrons, Ford said when the city began its effort to revitalize the Rose District, it lost focus on other areas like New Orleans Square, allowing the business their to dwindle.
She said the city should still continue to fund the Rose District, but it should not forget about other parts of the city.
She said she hope attention focused on New Orleans Square could hopefully help grocery stores or other businesses come into the area.
Craig Thurmond is Broken Arrow's current mayor and has been serving the city of Broken Arrow on the city council for 19 years.
He said public safety is one of his primary focuses in office. He said he believes the No. 1 charge of government at any level is to protect its citizens through public safety.
He said he supported buying more equipment, hiring more personnel and adding new stations for the fire and police departments.
Thurmond sponsored and voted for the most recent mask resolution for Broken Arrow, which encourages citizens and visitors to wear masks when in the city, but he said he will never vote for a mask mandate.
"Broken Arrow will never have a mask mandate," he said. It is also unconstitutional, he said.
Thurmond is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the Vietnam War.
Candidates for each seat must live in the Ward for which they are running, but all Broken Arrow citizens, no matter where in the city they live, can vote for all City Council seats April 6.