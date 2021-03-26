Broken Arrow City Council candidates speak out in forum ahead of April 6 vote

On the topic of mask mandates, though, Kelly said he believes it is everyone's individual right to decide what is best for themselves. He does not agree with mandates, he said, but businesses can set their own policies that should be followed by the public.

Cathy Smythe is retired from Deloitte Consulting and said she spends much of her free time volunteering for area organizations like the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and the Tulsa Global Alliance.

She said her primary reason for running is to be a watchdog for the city to make sure it is running the way it should be. She said she also was inspired to run based on the current City Council's response to COVID-19 and the lack of a mask mandate.

She said public health is more important than personal freedoms, especially during a pandemic like COVID-19.

"Humans are supposed to care about each other," Smythe said. "Until the world has rid itself of COVID, yes, we will all have to do something for each other to keep it from spreading."