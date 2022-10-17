Brad Banks, Suzanne Schreiber face off in midtown Tulsa legislative race

Geographically, the 2020 Census didn't much change the configuration of state House District 70 in midtown Tulsa. Its basic outline is still 21st Street to 81st Street between Yale and Lewis, with east and west protrusions on the north end.

The voter demographics have changed, though — and that, as well as a fairly well-known candidate for an open seat, gives Democrats hope that they can flip the seat in the Nov. 8 general election.

Ten years ago, HD 70 was 54.5% Republican, 35.5% Democrat and 10% independent.

It's still 35.5% Democrat, but now only 45.7% identify as Republican. Independents are a little over 18%, and Libertarians — not a recognized party in 2012 — push the percentage of HD 70 voters without a horse in this race to nearly 20%.

The only two candidates in the general election are Democrat Suzanne Schreiber, a longtime Tulsa Public Schools board member, and Republican Brad Banks, an engineer and construction company owner.

Both are married with school-age children, and both view economic development as essential to the state's and region's future. As is often the case this election cycle, the two seem to differ most on schools and abortion rights.

Schreiber is committed to public education and at least some choices for pregnant women.

Banks describes himself as pro-life, and his four children attend a private school, but he said he would be open to the will of his constituents.

Both talk about the need for practical governing.

"I don't operate on the thought that government stinks, that the system is broken," said Schreiber. "I believe it can be used to solve problems."

Schreiber said she's knocked on a few doors that quickly closed when the inhabitants learned that she is a Democrat, but for the most part people in the district want to hear about some of those solutions.

"One woman told me that if she hears one more time that somebody is going to go over (to Oklahoma City) and fight, she was going to walk away. She wanted someone to work to solve problems."

Schreiber, 49, grew up in New Mexico, where her mother was a lieutenant governor, but came to Tulsa to attend law school and remained. She has been a program director for the George Kaiser Family Foundation the past 11 years.

Her time on the school board, Schreiber said, taught her a lot about listening and dealing with constituents. She also learned how to work with people with whom she "might disagree mightily" to reach a common goal.

When speaking with fellow Republicans, Banks reminds them that HD 70 is the only Republican-held House district wholly within the Tulsa city limits. With voters, his pitch is broader and more basic.

"I think everyone wants to have objective leadership in office," Banks, 39, told the Tulsa World. "People are looking for someone who has enough experience that they'll be able to understand their viewpoints, whether or not it's coming from another business owner, whether it's coming from employees — having sat in all of those seats, from being an hourly wage worker to a blue collar worker, having gone to college to get a professional degree, but then I chose an industry that is primarily blue collar in nature."

Banks was born in Oklahoma but finished high school in Texas. He then served 5½ years in the Marine Corps, including embassy security postings in Africa and Denmark. Upon returning to the U.S., Banks earned a civil and environmental engineering degree from the University of Texas-San Antonio and soon found himself working back in Oklahoma.

Banks was manager of operations for the Tulsa-Rogers County Port of Catoosa for five years before starting his own engineering and construction companies.

"I feel like with what I've done in my life, I've been able to achieve the American dream," he said. "I want to see others be successful, and I want to see them achieve that American dream, so I want to essentially preserve the liberty and the ability to live a better life."