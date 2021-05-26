Boeing to donate $500,000 for Greenwood Rising programs

The Boeing Co. will contribute $500,000 over the next five years to support two youth leadership and education programs at Greenwood Rising, it was announced Wednesday.

Greenwood Rising, at Archer Avenue and Greenwood Street, is scheduled to open June 1 — the 100th anniversary of the destruction of Tulsa's Greenwood District during the 1921 Race Massacre.

Boeing is sponsoring Greenwood Rising XR Learning and an annual Youth Race and Leadership Forum.

According to a news release, Greenwood Rising XR Learning will allow for virtual, interactive tours of the history center for students throughout the world.

The Youth Race and Leadership Forum will be held in conjunction with the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice.

“Through our investment, we will continue the conversation about how to improve racial equity in the United States and to empower the next generation — both here and abroad — to be part of that change,” said Cheri Carter, vice president of Boeing Global Engagement, in a news release. “We are committed to being part of the solution — to support programs like Greenwood Rising that are making positive, lasting changes in our communities.”

