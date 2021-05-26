 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boeing to donate $500,000 for Greenwood Rising programs
0 comments

Boeing to donate $500,000 for Greenwood Rising programs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Greenwood Rising (copy)

Greenwood Rising, a new museum focused on The 1921 Race Massacre is pictured in March.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

The Boeing Co. will contribute $500,000 over the next five years to support two youth leadership and education programs at Greenwood Rising, it was announced Wednesday.

Greenwood Rising, at Archer Avenue and Greenwood Street, is scheduled to open June 1 — the 100th anniversary of the destruction of Tulsa's Greenwood District during the 1921 Race Massacre.

Boeing is sponsoring Greenwood Rising XR Learning and an annual Youth Race and Leadership Forum.

According to a news release, Greenwood Rising XR Learning will allow for virtual, interactive tours of the history center for students throughout the world.

The Youth Race and Leadership Forum will be held in conjunction with the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice.

“Through our investment, we will continue the conversation about how to improve racial equity in the United States and to empower the next generation — both here and abroad — to be part of that change,” said Cheri Carter, vice president of Boeing Global Engagement, in a news release. “We are committed to being part of the solution — to support programs like Greenwood Rising that are making positive, lasting changes in our communities.”

Featured video

Centennial Commission Project Manager Phil Armstrong talks about the development of Greenwood Rising. Ian Maule/Tulsa World

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY offers tuition raffle for vaccinated teens

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bynum steadfast in Tulsa's support for immigrant community
Politics

Bynum steadfast in Tulsa's support for immigrant community

  • Updated

Tulsans are generally supportive of immigrants — those in the country legally, anyway — Mayor G.T. Bynum said Friday during a Zoom panel discussion sponsored by New American Economy, a national advocate for immigration policies focused on the economy and jobs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News