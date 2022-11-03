Bob Jack cleared of any wrongdoing in ballot harvesting investigation

Creek County District Attorney Max Cook has cleared former Tulsa County Commission candidate Bob Jack of any wrongdoing after investigating whether the longtime conservative violated state law prohibiting absentee ballot harvesting.

In a letter dated Oct. 17, Cox notified the Tulsa County Election Board that he would not be filing charges against Jack. Cox was assigned the case after Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler asked that his office be allowed to recuse itself.

“After review of the submitted report, it does not appear that Mr. Jack had the necessary knowledge or scienter needed for us to pursue the matter any further,” Cox wrote. “We have no evidence at this point that Mr. Jack took any action to cause or to allow the action of ballot harvesting.”

Jack said the district attorney’s decision was just what he expected.

“There was no surprise to the letter, because it is exactly what I have been saying from the very beginning,” he said.

Oklahoma statutes define ballot harvesting in part as “(p)artially or fully completing an application for an absentee ballot on behalf of another person without that person’s prior consent.”

Absentee ballot harvesting involving 10 or more ballots is a felony in Oklahoma. Penalties can include up to five years in prison, a $50,000 fine, or both.

News that Jack’s campaign was being investigated for possible ballot harvesting came just weeks before the Aug. 23 election when the Tulsa County Election Board sent a report to Kunzweiler’s office saying it had received dozens of prefilled absentee ballot applications.

County election boards are required by state law to report suspected cases of ballot harvesting to the local district attorney's office.

From the moment the news broke, Jack vehemently denied any knowledge of or involvement in any ballot-harvesting scheme.

“I did not authorize or have knowledge that the company processing the mail piece would include the information in question,” Jack said at the time.

Axiom Strategies, Jack’s campaign consulting firm, later acknowledged that the candidate had no role in placing voters’ personal information on absentee ballot applications attached to campaign mailers.

He said Thursday that the media in general failed to do its job by not giving the issue more scrutiny and not questioning the narrative presented by the officials responsible for bringing the issue forward.

“You immediately thought, if Kunzweiler and those boys think Bob is a suspect, then he must be a suspect,” Jack said. “And you didn’t bother following and (asking), ‘What were the other possible possibilities here?’ And it turned out the other possibilities were the problem.”

Jack, 73, said he was troubled by the fact that a Tulsa County assistant district attorney told Kunzweiler in an email that the documents provided by the Tulsa County Election Board “appear to me to be evidence of a voting crime, specifically ‘absentee ballot harvesting.’”

“Will he (Kunzweiler) go after the guy that did do it?,” Jack said, referring to the printer of the mailers.

Kunzweiler responded by saying he has taken the issue seriously from the start and will continue to do so.

"The observations made by a prosecutor in my office coupled with the original facts uncovered by the Tulsa County Election Board secretary are truly concerning," Kunzweiler said. "And I consider this to be an ongoing investigation."

Jack ultimately lost the Republican runoff to succeed former District 3 County Commissioner Ron Peters. In the final weeks of the campaign, the man who went on to win the election, Kelly Dunkerley, seized on the ballot-harvesting investigation — a fact not lost on Jack.

“We’ve got a lot of lying and distorting of the truth and misinformation going out to the voters,” Jack said. “A lot. Not only in my race but across the entire landscape of politics right now.

“What are we going to do about that? Are we going to tolerate that in Oklahoma? Are we OK with that?”

