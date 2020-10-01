"Black Lives Matter" street painting to be removed beginning Monday

The city will begin removing the “Black Lives Matter” street painting in the historic Greenwood District on Monday, city officials said.
The massive yellow sign will be churned up as part of the city’s scheduled mill and overlay of Greenwood Avenue from Archer Street north to the Interstate 244 overpass.
Activists painted the sign without the city’s authorization just days before President Donald Trump’s June 20 campaign rally at the BOK Center and just weeks after the death of George Floyd while being detained by Minneapolis police.
Controversy has surrounded the nearly 300-foot-long sign ever since.
Supporters of keeping the sign say it is the perfect message for Tulsa to embrace as it prepares to commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre that left at least 37 people dead and reduced the Greenwood District to embers.
Opponents argue that however powerful and meaningful the message might be, it does not belong on public property. Not long after the sign appeared, a group led by Bob Jack asked city councilors what it would take to place a “Back The Blue” sign on a city street. Jack is chairman of the Tulsa County Republican Party.
The City Attorney’s Office cautioned councilors that allowing the “Black Lives Matter” painting to stay would effectively turn city streets into public canvases for messages of all kinds.
“There is a constitutional issue that goes on around this, that if you permit that kind of thing … then you would open any street in your community to any type of message that wasn’t pornographic or inciting a riot,” City Attorney David O’Meilia told councilors in July.
City officials also pointed to Federal Highway Administration regulations they said prohibit decorative crosswalks because they could compromise safety.
With the City Council seemingly unwilling to permit the BLM sign, the Mayor’s Office indicated it would go forward with removing it.
That prompted more public outcries and more efforts to retain the sign. Mayor G.T. Bynum asked the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce if it would agree to take over maintenance of the street if the city vacated it. The offer was declined.
Councilors Kara Joy McKee and Vanessa Hall-Harper, meanwhile, continued to explore options for saving the sign, beginning with a proposal to have the city designate it as a piece of public art. They next looked into whether the sign could be permitted through the city’s Main Street program, and, finally, asked city legal to examine whether the sign could be preserved by adopting it as government speech.
None of the options passed legal muster, and on Sept. 2 councilors approved a recommendation to the mayor that the “Black Lives Matter” sign be removed in October as part of a scheduled mill and overlay project along Greenwood Avenue.
Removing the sign will not cost the city any additional money as it is part of a regularly scheduled street maintenance project.
McKee said she was grateful to the churches that have painted “Black Lives Matter” signs on their property and that she will continue to look for opportunities to share the message.
“It is sacred ground, it’s a precious place, and we are trying to really move forward with care,” she said.
Bynum has said previously that he opposes leaving the “Black Lives Matter” sign on the street.
“I think it is a very cool mural, and the other ones I have seen around the country, they are really cool, but they should be on private property,” he said in August.
“The reason again is, if you start using public property to convey messages, then you have to allow all messages, and that suddenly turns our entire street network in the city into billboards.”
