"Black Lives Matter" street painting to be removed beginning Monday

“There is a constitutional issue that goes on around this, that if you permit that kind of thing … then you would open any street in your community to any type of message that wasn’t pornographic or inciting a riot,” City Attorney David O’Meilia told councilors in July.

City officials also pointed to Federal Highway Administration regulations they said prohibit decorative crosswalks because they could compromise safety.

With the City Council seemingly unwilling to permit the BLM sign, the Mayor’s Office indicated it would go forward with removing it.

That prompted more public outcries and more efforts to retain the sign. Mayor G.T. Bynum asked the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce if it would agree to take over maintenance of the street if the city vacated it. The offer was declined.

Councilors Kara Joy McKee and Vanessa Hall-Harper, meanwhile, continued to explore options for saving the sign, beginning with a proposal to have the city designate it as a piece of public art. They next looked into whether the sign could be permitted through the city’s Main Street program, and, finally, asked city legal to examine whether the sign could be preserved by adopting it as government speech.