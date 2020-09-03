Black Lives Matter painting to be gone by Election Day; scheduled repaving of Greenwood Avenue set for October

“We had been holding off pending council consideration of a permit,” said Mayoral Chief of Staff Jack Blair. “This (council) consensus makes clear that a permit is not forthcoming, so the city does not have legal standing to leave any messaging on the street. The mill and overlay is planned for October.”

The Rev. Mareo Johnson, founder and president of the Black Lives Matter Tulsa Chapter, said he has not given up on keeping the sign in place and that he plans to speak to the mayor about possible ways to accomplish that.

“Anybody, black or white, who agrees to it being moved, they are not in the right frame of mind,” he said. “I believe they are lost back in time somewhere, because we are in a new time now.

“So we have to start looking at things like that; we have got to start shifting things in a way where we want to be a city that can compete nationally. Also, we want to be a city that becomes more diverse in our ways at how we look at each other … because there is a new generation coming up.”

Maggie Yar Hille with the Hille Foundation said she could not be more disappointed in the council’s decision. The foundation is playing a key role in the construction of the Greenwood Rising History Center.