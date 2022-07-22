Bixby water outage is due to break in rural water district's line, valve that was left open

Dozens of people in a Bixby-area neighborhood were left without water for over a week due to a water line break that went undetected for three days and left the system dry.

Bixby Mayor Brian Guthrie said said the water outage could have been prevented but that there was no communication between a rural water district that was involved and the city.

Around 7:30 p.m. July 10, Wagoner County Rural Water District 4 opened the emergency valve at the Bixhoma Lake water storage tank to supply water into its system to alleviate low pressure.

Sometime overnight after the valve was first opened, a water line break occurred on the rural water district's system, which created a larger amount of water being pulled from the tank.

As a result, residents near Bixhoma Lake have been without water since July 13.

Bixby crews discovered the open valve around 7:30 p.m. that day and closed it immediately, the city reported.

Approximately 285,950 gallons had drained from the tank into the rural water district's system, leaving the tank empty.

RWD 4 never alerted Bixby that it would need to open its emergency valve, Guthrie said.

"No email, no phone call, nothing!" he said. "Had they provided that common courtesy, we could have avoided this situation altogether."

Saturday evening is the earliest residents may see water returned to their homes, pending no further issues.

Then a boil order will remain in effect until Tuesday. It is advised that Bixby water system customers bring their water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption, food preparation, baby formula preparation, dish washing, tooth brushing, ice making, wound care and bathing infants who might ingest bath water. Alternatively, bottled water or another acceptable water source may be used.

In the meantime, the city has coordinated and provided restrooms, showers, and potable water container filling stations, as well.

A large potable water filling site has been established at 129th East Avenue and 181st Street, on the northwest side of the Deer Run Estates neighborhood. The location is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The city also has acquired four portable restroom trailers that are equipped with toilets and sinks. They are at the following locations:

• 18132 S. 158th East Ave.

• 18209 S. 158th East Ave.

• 15648 E. 184th St. South

• 18110 S. 156th East Ave.

The portable restrooms will remain in place through next week, and shower trailers will be provided through a different vendor beginning Saturday, the city announced Friday evening.

City officials had said the storage tank and lines that were emptied would have to be disinfected before the system could be returned to full service. An interim booster pump station has been delivered, and pump disinfection and commissioning was to begin Friday evening and be completed by Saturday evening, the city also announced Friday evening.

The city will be dosing the system with significantly higher levels of chlorine than usual and flushing the distribution lines, the city said.

During line charging, city crews will close meters. Once the line pressures have equalized and air has been purged, meters will be reopened for customer use.