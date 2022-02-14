"Beyond Apology" offers process for examining how to address harms caused by 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

The proposed engagement process would be open to all Tulsans but would prioritize the voices of those most affected by the massacre, with a goal of reaching 2,500 people. The ultimate goal is to present a final report that includes community-endorsed action items that address the inequities and harms that were caused by the massacre.

Hall-Harper said those action items won’t necessarily be targeted solely to city government but could also include corporations, philanthropies and other entities in the community.

“Hopefully the leadership in the city would feel obligated to act upon them if we ever really, truly expect to move forward and progress on this issue,” Hall-Harper said Monday. “That is what it is going to take — a real commitment to repair, because it has never happened, and that is the whole point of this initiative.”

Hall-Harper said she worked with Standpipe Hill Strategies LLC and World Won Development to create the proposed engagement process. Moving forward, she plans to work with a number of other entities, including the Historic Greenwood Mainstreet Program, the Greater Tulsa African American Affairs Commission, city councilors, and survivors and descendants of the massacre.