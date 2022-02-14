"Beyond Apology" offers process for examining how to address harms caused by 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Last year, as part of the centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, city councilors and the mayor signed off on a nonbinding resolution recognizing and apologizing for the municipal government’s role in that infamous chapter in the city’s history.
Now comes the next step in the process: “Beyond Apology: A collective action toward repair for the Tulsa Race Massacre.”
That’s the name City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and her partners have given to a proposed community-driven engagement process to determine what making amends for the devastation should include.
Councilors and the mayor committed to establishing such a process when they approved the resolution in June. On Wednesday, Hall-Harper will present the plan to her colleagues on the council.
“The City of Tulsa has never had an organized, intentional conversation around what repair for the ongoing harms impacting quality of life of black Tulsans should look like,” the plan states. “With the Tulsa City Council 2021 resolution, an opportunity to chart a community informed pathway to healing has opened up.”
The massacre of May 31-June 1, 1921, displaced thousands of people and left 35 blocks of the prosperous Black neighborhood of Greenwood in ashes. Thirty-seven deaths from the violence have been confirmed, but the actual figure is widely believed to be much higher.
The proposed engagement process would be open to all Tulsans but would prioritize the voices of those most affected by the massacre, with a goal of reaching 2,500 people. The ultimate goal is to present a final report that includes community-endorsed action items that address the inequities and harms that were caused by the massacre.
Hall-Harper said those action items won’t necessarily be targeted solely to city government but could also include corporations, philanthropies and other entities in the community.
“Hopefully the leadership in the city would feel obligated to act upon them if we ever really, truly expect to move forward and progress on this issue,” Hall-Harper said Monday. “That is what it is going to take — a real commitment to repair, because it has never happened, and that is the whole point of this initiative.”
Hall-Harper said she worked with Standpipe Hill Strategies LLC and World Won Development to create the proposed engagement process. Moving forward, she plans to work with a number of other entities, including the Historic Greenwood Mainstreet Program, the Greater Tulsa African American Affairs Commission, city councilors, and survivors and descendants of the massacre.
“I hope that we can do a kickoff this month,” Hall-Harper said. “We want to be sure we have done proper additional engagement, and then hopefully we’ll begin the community-led conversations."
The proposed process, which would extend no longer than a year from the time it begins, would include four phases: communal education and listening sessions; City Council working group research and recommendations; community feedback and prioritization; and a City Council working group report and recommendations.
That’s the proposal, but Hall-Harper stressed that ultimately it will be up to the community to determine how the process moves forward. As a starting point, though, the resolution states that the process would begin with an evaluation of the recommendations made two decades ago by the state’s 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Commission.
They included, in rank order: payments to living survivors; payments to descendants of those who had property damage during the violence; a scholarship fund; business tax incentives for the Greenwood District; and a memorial.
The proposed engagement plan is estimated to cost approximately $51,000, which would be funded with private dollars.
Hall-Harper said she prefers it that way.
“I don’t think we as a governmental body really understand what community-led means,” she said. “I believe that for the most part government operates in such a way that we tell you what to do; we tell you what you need; and we tell you when you are going to get it.
“This is an attempt to do something different.”