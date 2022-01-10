As Tulsa prepares for PGA at Southern Hills, city's municipal golf courses continue to languish

America’s proposal to the city working group that reviews ARPA funding requests included $910,000 for improvements to Stone Creek golf course at Page Belcher. When the golf course opened in the 1980s, it was ranked by Golf Digest as one of the best new public golf courses in the country.

America said she shared the committee’s concerns and recommendations with the ARPA working group when making her pitch, but ultimately the City Council — at the recommendation of the working group, which includes Mayor G.T. Bynum and members of his staff — approved $1 million for the golf courses.

The allocation is contingent on raising $1 million in matching private funds.

“Ideally, I would like to be able to move forward with the PGA improvements (at Stone Creek) right now,” America said. “I mean, that is what I hope. … I would like to do that and then have a plan as to how we increase private support and how we address the low-water crossing issue at Mohawk.”

Heckenkemper said the committee’s recommendation to start work at Stone Creek was based on the belief that it would provide the best opportunity to showcase the city’s commitment to its golf courses.