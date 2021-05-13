 Skip to main content
As some GOP states seek to limit ballot access, Oklahoma expands early voting
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma is poised to add an extra day of in-person early voting ahead of general elections every two years.

After some Oklahomans waited hours to cast early ballots for the 2020 presidential election, a new state law will add a fourth day of early voting ahead of Oklahoma's general elections for governor and president.

The change comes as Republicans in Georgia, Texas, Arizona and Florida have sought to implement stricter voting rules in the wake of false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

"I bet that we'll be the only Republican state that expanded voting rights," House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols said in an interview.

November 2020 video: How did Tulsa County tally ballots so quickly?

Election board secretary explains counting procedures. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
