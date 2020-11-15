As in-person public meetings return, officials urge the public to attend virtually

City and county officials say they’re ready to return to in-person public meetings but are encouraging people to attend them virtually when possible.

A measure approved by the state Legislature in March granting government entities wider leeway in holding virtual meetings expires Sunday.

City councilors last month sent a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt urging him to call a special session of the Legislature to consider extending to March 14 the time period during which government entities can hold meetings virtually.

He never responded directly to the letter, so the City Council and other public entities across the stare are adjusting.

“That our state partners did not take responsible action on this is disappointing and unsurprising. They are consistent, I’ll give them that. Another victory for science deniers,” said Council Chairman Ben Kimbro. “Still, I am committed to government functioning and in trying to keep that as safe as possible (and) would ask that our engaged citizens participate virtually.”

Stitt spokesman Charlie Hannema said Friday that government bodies across the country at every level have been meeting in-person using the same health precautions that churches, schools and businesses have been following for months.