As in-person public meetings return, officials urge the public to attend virtually

City and county officials say they’re ready to return to in-person public meetings but are encouraging people to attend them virtually when possible.
A measure approved by the state Legislature in March granting government entities wider leeway in holding virtual meetings expires Sunday.
City councilors last month sent a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt urging him to call a special session of the Legislature to consider extending to March 14 the time period during which government entities can hold meetings virtually.
He never responded directly to the letter, so the City Council and other public entities across the stare are adjusting.
“That our state partners did not take responsible action on this is disappointing and unsurprising. They are consistent, I’ll give them that. Another victory for science deniers,” said Council Chairman Ben Kimbro. “Still, I am committed to government functioning and in trying to keep that as safe as possible (and) would ask that our engaged citizens participate virtually.”
Stitt spokesman Charlie Hannema said Friday that government bodies across the country at every level have been meeting in-person using the same health precautions that churches, schools and businesses have been following for months.
“The governor agrees with the Oklahoma Press Association that a special session is not necessary and encourages public bodies to continue to offer virtual attendance and live streaming as authorized under the existing Open Meeting Act and to take the same reasonable public health precautions that are in place across the country,” Hannema said in an email.
Beginning Wednesday, City Council meetings will be held on the 10th floor in the north conference room. The room is larger than the council’s traditional meeting space on the fourth floor, allowing for all nine councilors to attend meetings while social distancing.
Anyone entering City Hall will have their temperatures checked and will be required to wear a mask while in the building.
Councilors will be seated at least six feet apart and be separate by plexiglass. Presenters and staff will attend by videoconferencing and teleconferencing via GoToMeeting.
Meetings will also be broadcast live on TGOV, Cox Cable channel 24, and on Facebook Live.
The public can provide comments in person for agenda items that involve public hearings but are encouraged to use the city’s videoconferencing and teleconferencing options.
For more information on how to comment on agenda items and how to access City Council meetings virtually, go online to tulsacouncil.org/agendas.
Tulsa County Clerk Michael Willis said the return to in-person meetings would not have much of an effect on the Board of County Commissioners and most other county entities that meet at the courthouse because they went back to in-person meetings several months ago.
Those that did not — the Equalization and Excise boards — are not scheduled to meet again this year.
Everyone entering the courthouse is required to wear a mask.
“Generally, our audience members and members of the public, we ask them to stay masked and as distanced as possible,” Willis said. “If they don’t have a mask (when they enter), we have some at our security checkpoints and the security guards will handle that side of it.”
